Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening weekend of Pac-12 play
The first three games of the Pac-12 season were difficult. Not only did Arizona have to face No. 2 Stanford in Maples Pavilion during its first weekend, but the Wildcats had to do it in the last of three games played from Thursday evening through early Monday afternoon. With the...
azdesertswarm.com
2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season
At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
chatsports.com
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
allsportstucson.com
Sahuaro, Cholla & Catalina Foothills in first 32-team boys hoops Open Division rankings
Sahuaro’s boys basketball team is rated No. 5 in the first 32-team Open Division rankings released by the AIA on Thursday. The teams in the Open Division, the first implementation of the postseason format by the AIA, include the top eight highest rated teams from the 4A-6A conferences, along with the next eight highest rated teams combined from the 4A-6A conferences.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home for the weekend, starting with a late-night matchup with the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Time: 9...
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
Arizonans share spotlight at Rose Bowl Parade
The Rose Parade in California is one of the most anticipated events of the new year. This time around, Arizona was well-represented at this annual tradition.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – De Grazia’s Gallery In The Sun
A true Arizona legend and character was the artist Ettore ‘Ted’ DeGrazia. Born in the mining town of Morenci, Ted grew up the son of Italian immigrants. When the mine closed the family eventually moved back to Italy, where Ted spent his informative years, before returning at the age of 14 when the mines reopened.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Battery factory set to be built in Tucson
The Pima County Board of Supervisors last month approved American Battery Factory’s planned Tucson gigafactory, potentially adding a new asset to Arizona’s growing advanced manufacturing sector. At 2 million square feet, the factory will be the largest lithium iron phosphate factory in the United States. The Utah-based company...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home
A Saddlebrooke man is receiving treatment for rabies after an encounter with a bobcat left him injured just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.
KGUN 9
Bed Bath & Beyond shutting down two stores in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson. The locations at 5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 9590 E. 22nd St. are shutting down. Among other stores in Arizona, one in Phoenix is also...
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
500 jobs expected at new Pascua Yaqui casino near Grant and I-10
Expect five to six hundred new jobs in the area of Grant and I-10. That’s the workforce the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is expecting for a new casino complex it’s now able to build there.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue sets up kitten cafe
Hunter's Kitten Lounge hopes to get cats out of shelters and into forever homes. Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (SACR) is saving lives, one paw at a time.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address in Tucson
The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event.
Comments / 1