Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season

At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
TUCSON, AZ
chatsports.com

Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sahuaro, Cholla & Catalina Foothills in first 32-team boys hoops Open Division rankings

Sahuaro’s boys basketball team is rated No. 5 in the first 32-team Open Division rankings released by the AIA on Thursday. The teams in the Open Division, the first implementation of the postseason format by the AIA, include the top eight highest rated teams from the 4A-6A conferences, along with the next eight highest rated teams combined from the 4A-6A conferences.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – December 2022 – De Grazia’s Gallery In The Sun

A true Arizona legend and character was the artist Ettore ‘Ted’ DeGrazia. Born in the mining town of Morenci, Ted grew up the son of Italian immigrants. When the mine closed the family eventually moved back to Italy, where Ted spent his informative years, before returning at the age of 14 when the mines reopened.
TUCSON, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Battery factory set to be built in Tucson

The Pima County Board of Supervisors last month approved American Battery Factory’s planned Tucson gigafactory, potentially adding a new asset to Arizona’s growing advanced manufacturing sector. At 2 million square feet, the factory will be the largest lithium iron phosphate factory in the United States. The Utah-based company...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Bed Bath & Beyond shutting down two stores in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson. The locations at 5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 9590 E. 22nd St. are shutting down. Among other stores in Arizona, one in Phoenix is also...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
TUCSON, AZ

