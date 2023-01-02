ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

WWL

Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash

NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano. The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased...
GALLIANO, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAA

12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away

GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional

The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

North portion of Northshore under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight

NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms. On a scale of 1-5, it's a level 2. Strong storms are moving NE towards the Northshore. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and a lot of lightning in storms moving across Northshore. Storms are training across the same areas, so some flash flooding will be possible. Already 3-5" of rain has fallen in some locations.
LAPLACE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA

