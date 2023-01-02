Read full article on original website
FAA: Helicopter crashed into oil platform immediately after departure
The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29.
Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
WLOX
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano. The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased...
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
WFAA
12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away
GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
houmatimes.com
Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional
The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
WDSU
North portion of Northshore under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight
NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER IMPACT DAY TODAY. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms. On a scale of 1-5, it's a level 2. Strong storms are moving NE towards the Northshore. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and a lot of lightning in storms moving across Northshore. Storms are training across the same areas, so some flash flooding will be possible. Already 3-5" of rain has fallen in some locations.
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
Right lane of I-10 eastbound at Twin Span Bridge closed following multi-vehicle crash
The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the twin span bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
WWL-TV
Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
