Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell Jan. 1-2 around the state

Snow clings to branches after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Sunday night and Monday morning.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 0.9 inches of new snow.

Here are some snow totals from around the state: