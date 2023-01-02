Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell Jan. 1-2 around the state
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Sunday night and Monday morning.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 0.9 inches of new snow.
Here are some snow totals from around the state:
- Mount Zirkel, 23 inches
- Cameron Pass, 19 inches
- Glendevey, 17 inches
- Silverton, 13.5 inches
- Grand Lake, 13 inches
- Longs Peak, 11 inches
- Loveland Pass, 11 inches
- Copper Mountain, 9 inches
- Berthoud Pass, 9 inches
- Durango, 5 inches
- Great Sand Dunes, 4.3 inches
- Manitou Springs, 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs, 3 inches
- Snowmass Village, 2.6 inches
- Greeley, 1.8 inches
- Evans, 1.8 inches
- Aurora, 1.4 inches
- Evergreen, 1.4 inches
- Fort Collins, 1.4 inches
- Loveland, 1.3 inches
- Arvada, 1.2 inches
- Parker, 1.1 inches
- Northglenn, 1.1 inches
- Thornton, 1.1 inches
- Westminster, 1.1 inches
- Wheat Ridge, 1 inch
- Lakewood, 1 inch
- Broomfield, 1 inch
- Commerce City, 0.9 inches
- Littleton, 0.9 inches
- Denver, 0.9 inches
- Floyd Hill, 0.8 inches
