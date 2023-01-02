ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sticking to New Year's resolutions comes down to staying realistic, consistent

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3RMR_0k1I1Dd000

Local gyms stayed busy on the first Monday of the year with people trying to make good on their New Year’s resolutions.

Studies have shown most of those resolutions fail in just a matter of weeks, but local coaches encouraged keeping it realistic and taking it slow as the keys to success.

Dan Barmantje, general manager at the Wisconsin Athletic Club in the North Shore, has seen a lot of new members sign up in January. Many of them want to prioritize physical and mental health.

Member Wayne Carer said this year he resolves to be a better version of himself.

"It’s not a destination it’s a journey for me. I use that to be a light to others," Carter said.

For Carter working out keeps him on track physically, emotionally, and mentally.

"This keeps me grounded. And I’ve gotten results...I got a lot of encouragement, a lot of support here," Carter said.

Every year Barmantje sees people stick to their resolutions while others do not.

"Part of it is being realistic with your goals, being realistic with a time frame, that’s where I think people fall off and have a harder time is they expect results right away or within the first two weeks or the first month even though in reality it’s a slower process," Barmantje said.

At Dropout Crossfit in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, the owner and head coach Jessie Schaub says sticking to your resolution will be challenging, but finding a sense of community is huge.

"I think if you know your friends are going to be here and showing up for class every night and that they want you to be here as well it just holds you accountable to someone besides yourself," Schaub said.

Your 2023 vision does not have to include hitting the gym.

Life and career coach Ashley Levering advised planning out the small steps to get where you want to be rather than looking at the end goal too much. She also suggested calling it a promise to yourself instead of a goal.

"It’s a real quick easy way to switch your mindset and being kinder to yourself and looking at it as a commitment to yourself," Levering said. "Do it for yourself. Be nice to yourself through the whole process is the biggest piece of advice. The second you’re not kind to yourself you’re going to fail yourself, and you don’t have to do that."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Seasonal affective disorder, 'winter blues' mental health tips

MILWAUKEE - Is it the winter blues or something more? While shorter days and gray skies can affect people's moods, psychologists have tips to keep your mental health in check. "Seasonal affective disorder – or SAD for short – is a clinical depression that typically occurs during the winter months," said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a UW Health psychologist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dry January: 31 days without alcohol, long-term benefits

MILWAUKEE - Your New Year's resolutions might involve saving money, losing weight and getting better sleep. All of those things could be accomplished with just one resolution: drinking less. "Dry January," where people ditch the alcohol for 31 days, has grown in popularity, and the temporary break could have lasting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside Milwaukee Public Library’s Rise to TikTok Stardom

Whether there will be an uptick in visitors thanks to the library’s #influencer status remains to be seen. “Where we see the real benefits so far, is just in lifting up the library and sort of shifting people’s perception about it,” says Eileen Force Cahill, MPL’s community relations and engagement director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Why CPR is critical when it comes to cardiac arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Learning how to react during a cardiac arrest can be the difference between life and death when someone's heart stops pumping. "People can have [cardiac arrest] induced by things such as trauma, and then if people have underlying heart diseases, coronary disease, that put them at risk for heart attacks, that could cause cardiac arrest," President of the Greater Milwaukee American Heart Association Dr. Tom Wozniak said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy