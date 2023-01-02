ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say

Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Kuyahoora Valley resident accused of trespassing, police say

RUSSIA- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is accused of trespassing, authorities say. Glen D. Cookinham, 30, of Poland, NY was arrested New Year’s Day by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Cookinham is formally charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree (enclosed property).
POLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Village of Ilion plagued by water main breaks

ILION, N.Y. -- A January thaw brings welcomed warm temperatures, but once they fluctuate back to cold, it can create problems underground. "We have seven breaks in the month of December and we've had two so far this year in five days. Actually in three days, we had two breaks," said Ilion Mayor, John Stephens. "Christmas Eve, we had two in the same day."
ILION, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away

A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.

Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy