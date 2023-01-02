Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
Man stabbed in chest, back in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man was reported unconscious Thursday after being stabbed in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, according to 911 dispatches. A caller reported seeing someone stab the man around 3:55 p.m. on West Brighton Avenue near Cannon Street before fleeing, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say
Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man allegedly threatens family at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd. Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding...
flackbroadcasting.com
Kuyahoora Valley resident accused of trespassing, police say
RUSSIA- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is accused of trespassing, authorities say. Glen D. Cookinham, 30, of Poland, NY was arrested New Year’s Day by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Cookinham is formally charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree (enclosed property).
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
cnyhomepage.com
Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
WKTV
Village of Ilion plagued by water main breaks
ILION, N.Y. -- A January thaw brings welcomed warm temperatures, but once they fluctuate back to cold, it can create problems underground. "We have seven breaks in the month of December and we've had two so far this year in five days. Actually in three days, we had two breaks," said Ilion Mayor, John Stephens. "Christmas Eve, we had two in the same day."
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
WKTV
Utica police make gun arrest shortly after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured on Seymour Avenue
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a gun arrest was made right after a shooting on Seymour Avenue Monday night that left one man dead and another in critical condition. After hearing shots fired on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officers on an unrelated call nearby started heading toward the scene to investigate.
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
