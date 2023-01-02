Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 171.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood pool stage late tonight and continue rising to 178.0 feet Friday, January 13. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 178.3 feet on 04/01/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Arkansas and Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/20/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 19:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Union, Calhoun and Bradley Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 79.0 feet, Property in low lying areas needs to be removed. Access roads to oil and gas rigs may be flooded. Levee gates should be closed before the river reaches 80 feet. There is minor flooding at this level. At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 82.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 83.5 feet tomorrow evening (Friday 1/6). - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.9 Thu 6 PM 83.5 83.4 82.8 83.5 6 PM 1/06
