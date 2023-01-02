ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery Co. reports surge of drug overdoses this New Year holiday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is reporting double the number of drug overdoses at area hospitals than anticipated this New Year holiday.

This increase prompted the Community Overdose Action Team to notify the public of an “OD Surge”.

A total of 11 overdoses were reported at area hospitals between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. — the same period during which there is a predicted number of 5.5 overdoses, according to Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

Public Health said while there is no safe way to use illegal drugs, there are ways in which the public and those who use drugs can help reduce the risk of death.

Safety recommendations for people who use drugs:

  • Have Narcan available, and someone who can administer it, in case of an overdose. Call 937-734-9468 to get a kit today
  • Do not use drugs that contain or may contain fentanyl
  • Do not use drugs alone
  • In the event of an overdose, call 911 immediately
  • Call Crisis Now, 24/7 at 833-580-CALL for crisis intervention services

The OD Surge Alert System provides timely information when conditions are occurring that make using drugs even more risky than usual, to register for the alerts, text your five-digit zip code to 937-582-8667.

