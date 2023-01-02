ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Deputies suspect drunk driving in fatal head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tr0O6_0k1I0xpH00

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Three people, including two children, are dead following a head-on crash in Jefferson Township Sunday evening and deputies say they think it was from drunk driving.

>>PHOTOS: 2 children, 1 adult killed in Jefferson Twp. crash; 2 remain hospitalized

The crash happened at the 5900 block of Germantown Pike, also know as Route Four, just after 7 p.m.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell says it’s a flat stretch of road that investigators say not have led to fatal crash.

Campbell obtained 911 audio calls about Sunday night’s crash.

“It looked like a two-car crash, very bad,” one caller told dispatchers. “Air bags are deployed.”

“Nobody has gotten out, it is bad,” the caller continued. “It was high impact.”

Campbell reports 911 calls flooded into the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch and said two large SUVs collided head-on. Then, more chilling information, there were several badly injured children.

“There’s some children pinned in the car and it’s smashed up,” another caller said to dispatchers. “Can’t get the door open.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the road and called in a half-dozen ambulances.

>>2 children, 1 adult killed in Jefferson Twp. crash; 2 remain hospitalized

Campbell reports a 49-year-old man was driving an SUV with seven children inside between the ages of seven and 14, all part of his extended family. Investigators say the evidence a 43-year-old man alone in another SUV crossed the center line and smashed into them head-on.

“Investigators at the scene have probable cause to believe alcohol was a contributing factor to this crash,” said Major Jeremy Roy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy told Campbell it is all hands on deck for this investigation since the fatal crash. The innocent 49-year-old man died at the scene, as did one of the children with him. Doctors pronounced another child deceased Dayton Children’s Hospital and two more children are in critical condition.

“It’s horrible for us to go through but still nothing compared to what this family is going through,” said Roy.

Investigators have not identified any of the victims involved and say the suspected at-fault driver is at the hospital. Deputies obtained a search warrant to test his blood and urine blood alcohol levels. They say he is under Montgomery County Sheriff’s supervision at the hospital as the investigation moves forward.

Campbell asked Roy if deputies have checked the suspect’s previous record.

“Yes,” he said. “There’s a history of OVI’s in his background, no doubt.”

>>1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Springfield; 2 taken into custody

Campbell also spoke with people that live along that road Monday where the head-on collision took place and knew right away something was terribly wrong.

“It sounded like something blew up,” said Debbie Hill.” I was just like, what was that?”

David Watson and others living along road all ran out of their homes to see what happened.

“It’s boom, boom, then thud, a thudding sound,” he said.”

They described smoke, crumpled vehicles and injured children.

“I saw a couple kids laying on the ground, one child kept trying to get up,” said Watson.

He dialed 911 and then tried to help children that were confused and in shock. He said one child kept trying to get back in his family’s SUV.

Watson tells Campbell he took three of the least injured children onto his porch and then, into his home.

“For a family to have to deal with this, for something that wasn’t necessary, is absolutely ridiculous,” said Roy. “In this day and age, there is no excuse for it, there’s enough that is out there to get you home safe.”

>>2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate

First responders and emergency workers are often immune to emotion at traumatic scenes but not in this case, according to Roy.

“When it involves kids, that is something different,” he told Campbell. “You cannot respond to that scene and see nothing but your own kids.”

Three children have been treated and released from the hospital. Investigators say there is no reason this fatal crash needed to happen with as many alternatives available to ensure safe trips homes for those who may be drinking.

The names of the seven children in this crash have not been released but are all part one of extended family, sheriff’s deputies say.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

kc937
3d ago

my condolences to this family. I can't imagine the pain they are feeling. when are people gonna stop drinking and driving. this shouldn't of happened. praying for all this family.

Reply
4
Related
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have ended a SWAT standoff in Springfield that lasted for several hours. According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield. Police shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Wednesday evening. Police and medics were called out to the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place, at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that there were reports of two people shooting at each other.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:40 p.m. crews were called to the 2000 block of Madden Hills Drive to reports of a male shot. Police on scene confirmed that a juvenile was taken to the hospital, but...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

DeGraff man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A DeGraff man was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning around 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Weeks, 31, was traveling north on County Road 64 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Weeks traveled down an...
DE GRAFF, OH
WDTN

Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy