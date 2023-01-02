ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US government authorizes construction for coastal barrier project

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) President Joe Biden signed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 into law Dec. 23, authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction for the Coastal Texas Program, pending the appropriation of funds.
Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law

This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
Byron Donalds Champions the Short Line Railroad Relief Act

In the final days of the current Congress, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is pushing the “Short Line Railroad Relief Act.”. The bill, which Donalds introduced last week, “authorizes the establishment of a disaster relief program to provide much-needed immediate financial assistance to our nation’s short line railroads.”
Governor Hochul vetoes bill that would restrict access to weight management dietary supplements

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without a prescription. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without...
DOT Gets Funding Increase in $1.7 Trillion Federal Budget

The spending budget for the federal government’s fiscal 2023 includes an increase in funding for the Department of Transportation that is higher than the level requested by the White House. The $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 — which advanced through the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec....
Feds Again Reject Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Funds

The federal government has denied an application for $1.88 billion to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. State transportation officials announced the denial late Wednesday, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) grant application requesting Federal Highway Administration funds under the first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants was denied.
Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the […]
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Previewing Legislative Agenda at Doral Event

One of Florida's two United States Senators, Rick Scott, will preview his upcoming agenda in the 118th Congressional Session during an event Wednesday in Doral. Sen. Scott will be joined by members of the South Florida business community along with members of the Police Benevolent Association of South Florida and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
