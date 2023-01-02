Read full article on original website
US government authorizes construction for coastal barrier project
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) President Joe Biden signed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 into law Dec. 23, authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction for the Coastal Texas Program, pending the appropriation of funds.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”
New York City, Chicago plead for federal aid as Democratic governor joins migrant bussing train
Democratic cities are pleading with President Biden to provide federal aid as Republican governors and even one Democratic governor continue to send migrants to their jurisdictions.
Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick: $14 Million in Omnibus Funds Headed to South Florida District
U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced the inclusion of thirteen projects in her district through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package, which was passed by the House in time to avert a potential government shutdown. “I’m proud to have secured this critical funding for our district within my first 10...
Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law
This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
Marco Rubio Wants Investigation Into Pete Buttigieg’s Private Jet Travel
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wants answers following reports U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Sec. Pete Buttigieg used taxpayer-funded private jets to travel domestically and internationally at least 18 different times since taking office. Rubio sent a letter to DOT Inspector General Eric Soskin requesting that he conduct a review...
Byron Donalds Champions the Short Line Railroad Relief Act
In the final days of the current Congress, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is pushing the “Short Line Railroad Relief Act.”. The bill, which Donalds introduced last week, “authorizes the establishment of a disaster relief program to provide much-needed immediate financial assistance to our nation’s short line railroads.”
nutritionaloutlook.com
Governor Hochul vetoes bill that would restrict access to weight management dietary supplements
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without a prescription. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without...
informedinfrastructure.com
DOT Gets Funding Increase in $1.7 Trillion Federal Budget
The spending budget for the federal government’s fiscal 2023 includes an increase in funding for the Department of Transportation that is higher than the level requested by the White House. The $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 — which advanced through the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec....
NECN
Feds Again Reject Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Funds
The federal government has denied an application for $1.88 billion to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. State transportation officials announced the denial late Wednesday, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) grant application requesting Federal Highway Administration funds under the first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants was denied.
Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured
A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the […]
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Previewing Legislative Agenda at Doral Event
One of Florida's two United States Senators, Rick Scott, will preview his upcoming agenda in the 118th Congressional Session during an event Wednesday in Doral. Sen. Scott will be joined by members of the South Florida business community along with members of the Police Benevolent Association of South Florida and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
