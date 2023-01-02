ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness

By Steve Bittenbender
 3 days ago
Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers.

While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst.

For example, Rochester’s 48.2% of children living in poverty was the worst among the 180 cities studied. New York City’s homelessness rate of 9.3 people per 1,000 was tied for the highest in the country with cities such as San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Both New York cities also had high unemployment rates, with New York City’s 6.8% third-worst and Rochester’s 6.4% sixth-worst. Rochester also had the sixth-worst adult poverty rate at 25%.

Similarly, the report found Buffalo also suffered from high poverty rates. The Western New York city came in fourth, with 42.3% of its children living in poverty. It also had the seventh-worst ranking for adult poverty at 24.2%.

It’s very possible the poverty rates in those cities and across the country could increase soon.

“The Child Tax Credit will come to an end within the next few months,” said Phil Coltoff, a senior fellow at the New York University Silver School of Social Work and the former CEO for the Children’s Aid Society of New York. “The program was established as a pandemic stimulus and was meant to sunset. When it ends, in the view of most experts, child poverty will again reach or exceed its pre-pandemic levels within one year.”

Overall, New York City was the 32nd neediest city in America. Rochester finished 37th, while Buffalo ranked 64th.

Yonkers, a New York City suburb in Westchester County, finished 151st.

Other than poverty and homelessness rates, the study also looked at such factors as bankruptcy rates, foreclosure rates, average personal credit scores, health insurance access and crime rates.

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

But NY Dumocrats are for the little guyright???? That's why they just voted themselves a 32k raise ( after the election ) and have now instituted so called green energy rules effecting how you heat your home and how you drive to work. These policiesvwill cost you thousands of dollars, cause incalculable hassles and have no measurable so called environmental benefits . This is what you voted for NY. You have one more chance in 2024 to stop this madness. If you don't act now look to California and Europe for your your downward spiraling future under leftism and the Dumocrat cult of climate change. Time is running out.

Reply
13
2A1ALatino
3d ago

Most people who vote Democrat don't care about this as long as they get free 💩 they will live with crime and poverty and are fine with being told how to live

Reply(1)
9
Debbie Saletta
3d ago

Well instead of writing about it someone needs to help Ny state but first you have to have people in these communities that want to work.

Reply
3
 

