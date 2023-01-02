Severe weather threat Tuesday

Discussion

Mild, muggy and damp conditions out there tonight as lows struggle to drop into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

SEVERE weather will be possible on Tuesday as a broken line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front pushes through the region.

Tuesday Severe storm threats

All of Acadiana is under a slight-enhanced risk with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes being the primary threats from any storms that turn severe (Plenty of CAPE + enough wind shear to support rotating thunderstorms).

Tuesday Severe storm risk

Timing is from mid-morning through the mid-afternoon hours.

Tuesday timing Graf model

Flash flooding does not appear to be a huge issue as most spots will pick up less than an inch of rainfall.

Rain estimates Graf model

Just remain weather aware throughout the day tomorrow and stay with the KATC weather team for the latest.

REST OF WEEK

Much quieter and nicer weather will return to Acadiana Wednesday-Friday.

We'll see overall cooler conditions and a reduction in humidity as well.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel