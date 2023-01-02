ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather threat Tuesday

By Bradley Benoit
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO3XC_0k1I0hwt00

Discussion

Mild, muggy and damp conditions out there tonight as lows struggle to drop into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

SEVERE weather will be possible on Tuesday as a broken line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front pushes through the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBVPv_0k1I0hwt00 Tuesday
Severe storm threats

All of Acadiana is under a slight-enhanced risk with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes being the primary threats from any storms that turn severe (Plenty of CAPE + enough wind shear to support rotating thunderstorms).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dInUK_0k1I0hwt00 Tuesday
Severe storm risk

Timing is from mid-morning through the mid-afternoon hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lftbI_0k1I0hwt00 Tuesday timing
Graf model

Flash flooding does not appear to be a huge issue as most spots will pick up less than an inch of rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lt7Ao_0k1I0hwt00 Rain estimates
Graf model

Just remain weather aware throughout the day tomorrow and stay with the KATC weather team for the latest.

REST OF WEEK

Much quieter and nicer weather will return to Acadiana Wednesday-Friday.

We'll see overall cooler conditions and a reduction in humidity as well.

