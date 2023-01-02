ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

BSD7 superintendent shares formal budget reduction recommendations

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCiLl_0k1I0dPz00

BOZEMAN — The BSD7 Board of Trustees will discuss the superintendent’s budget recommendations on January 9, 2023.

Superintendent, Casey Bertram, recommends reducing the K-12 general fund budget by $4.1 million.

According to a release, the superintendent’s recommendations were guided to a large degree by the work and recommendations of the board budget committee.

The superintendent is not recommending the closure of an elementary school but does recommend eliminating the Bozeman Charter School.

The superintendent also recommends reducing central office administration, gifted program staffing, and certified staffing.

Click here to view the superintendent’s formal recommendations for the BSD7 Board of Trustees to consider.

A survey is available for feedback on the preliminary budget reduction recommendations. A FAQ document is also available regarding the budget reduction recommendations.

Feedback from the survey will be shared with BSD7 trustees as public comment. Public comments can be emailed to trustees@bsd7.org or by attending the board meeting on January 9, 2023.

Below is a list of staff forums and office hours available for questions and feedback:

  • K-12 Staff Forum: Jan. 4, 4:00-5:30 pm, BHS South Cafeteria
  • CJMS “Office Hours”: Jan. 2, 3:45-4:30 pm, CJMS Cafeteria
  • BHS “Office Hours”: Jan. 3, 7:45-8:30 am, D210/211
  • GHS “Office Hours”: Jan. 5, 7:45-8:30 am, GHS Commons
  • SMS “Office Hours”: Jan. 5, 3:45-4:30 pm, SMS Library

A community forum will take place on January 4, 2023, from 6-8 PM at BHS south cafeteria.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Free Press

The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people

Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. reports slow start to new year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was a steady New Year’s weekend for the Bozeman Fire Department. Officials said the department received around 12 calls. Crews said it was a nice change of pace compared to the 30 or so calls a day during Christmas weekend. Bozeman Fire is grateful...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
enewschannels.com

The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Belgrade Police Department Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash

BELGRADE - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road. The pedestrian, a 64 year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division. Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.
BELGRADE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
BELGRADE, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy