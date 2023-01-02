Read full article on original website
WATE
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Growth along...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
WATE
TN Man arrested for impersonating police officer
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Growth along Knoxville’s Parkside Drive. Several spots in Knoxville and Knox county just seem to be magnets for traffic....
Zoo Knoxville welcomes new tiger ‘Tahan’
Another tiger is calling Zoo Knoxville his home.
WATE
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose
Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
Man missing while traveling from Sevier County to military base
Authorities are asking the public to look out for a man who went missing on his way to a military base, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?
There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
WATE
Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
WATE
What are Good Samaritan laws
Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
WATE
Ex-Campbell County Jail employee accused of impersonating deputy in Oklahoma
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man for impersonating a deputy.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
