Knoxville, TN

WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Growth along...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Man arrested for impersonating police officer

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Growth along Knoxville’s Parkside Drive. Several spots in Knoxville and Knox county just seem to be magnets for traffic....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose

Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?

There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What are Good Samaritan laws

Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Two charged in shooting at Finesse2Tymes concert in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are now charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville involving Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes. Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have been charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested following the shooting — he had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Florida. Netterville is not in custody […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
KNOXVILLE, TN

