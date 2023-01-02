Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
You vote for one party rule this is what you get. No suprise to anyone with a functional brain who has been paying attention since the Dumocrats have taken total control of state government. Enjoy what you voted for NY you earned it.
If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state
In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
queenseagle.com
Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again
A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
wbfo.org
As New York state’s legislative session opens, leaders name their top priorities
The New York state 2023 legislative session has officially started, and lawmakers are expected to tackle issues ranging from a crisis in affordable housing to improving public safety. The first day was devoted mostly to ceremonial actions, with lawmakers electing leaders, pledging bipartisanship, and putting off their differences until later...
nystateofpolitics.com
What New York Senate Democrats want this year
Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
It is as simple as casting a vote for or against those who you think are either improving New York State, or setting it back.
danspapers.com
Hochul Vetos Unmarked Graves Protection Act
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed on December 30 a bill that would have protected ancient burial grounds from excavation in New York State, sparking outrage among the Shinnecock Indian Nation. The state Legislature passed in June the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act,...
Board issues application request for 3 new casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Board has released the criteria it plans to use to determine how it will award up to three casino licenses.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways
During the last week of 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package to support roadway users of all ages and abilities. The two pieces of legislation support pedestrians, bikers, and transit riders across the state by increasing the New York Department of Transportation’s backing of municipal projects that approach street design with […] The post New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways appeared first on Transportation Today.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Approves Pay Raise For New York Lawmakers
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York handed state legislators a $32,000 pay hike just 45 minutes before the year 2023 began. NY Governor Kathy Hochul.Photo byNew York National Guard From Flickr.
ice365.com
New York officially opens bidding for three downstate casinos
The board agreed to open a Request for Applications (RFA) by unanimous vote. This decision by the Board has been much anticipated. An amendment to the 2013 New York State Constitution permitted four upstate casinos in New York, while also allowing the state Gaming Commission to allow for three more casinos close to New York City at a later date.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional
New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
wwnytv.com
Detective to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new candidate for sheriff in St. Lawrence County. Sheriff’s Detective Rick Engle will officially announce his candidacy Thursday evening. He’ll join Undersheriff Sean O’Brien in the race to replace Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, who will be retiring at the end of the...
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
