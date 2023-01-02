ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

You vote for one party rule this is what you get. No suprise to anyone with a functional brain who has been paying attention since the Dumocrats have taken total control of state government. Enjoy what you voted for NY you earned it.

New York Post

If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state

In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
nystateofpolitics.com

What New York Senate Democrats want this year

Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
NEW YORK STATE
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

Hochul Vetos Unmarked Graves Protection Act

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed on December 30 a bill that would have protected ancient burial grounds from excavation in New York State, sparking outrage among the Shinnecock Indian Nation. The state Legislature passed in June the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Transportation Today News

New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways

During the last week of 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package to support roadway users of all ages and abilities. The two pieces of legislation support pedestrians, bikers, and transit riders across the state by increasing the New York Department of Transportation’s backing of municipal projects that approach street design with […] The post New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways appeared first on Transportation Today.
ice365.com

New York officially opens bidding for three downstate casinos

The board agreed to open a Request for Applications (RFA) by unanimous vote. This decision by the Board has been much anticipated. An amendment to the 2013 New York State Constitution permitted four upstate casinos in New York, while also allowing the state Gaming Commission to allow for three more casinos close to New York City at a later date.
NEW YORK STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional

New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Detective to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new candidate for sheriff in St. Lawrence County. Sheriff’s Detective Rick Engle will officially announce his candidacy Thursday evening. He’ll join Undersheriff Sean O’Brien in the race to replace Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, who will be retiring at the end of the...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

