Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC
Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre eyeing silverware despite poor form
Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly. The Irish province travel to face...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Edouard Michut explains why he believes Sunderland 'can achieve a lot'
Teenager hoping to build on Sunderland starts at Wigan and Blackpool.
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores only goal as Forest move out of relegation zone
Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the "blame lies solely with me" as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat. Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary's.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?
Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.
BBC
Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board
Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC
Everton v Brighton: Team news
Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
BBC
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Comments / 0