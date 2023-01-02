Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Hospital struggles to find doctor and resume full maternity services
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After more than a year, full maternity services are still on pause at Lewis County General Hospital. Lewis County Health System is still looking for a third obstetrician/gynecologist to resume full maternity services. The hospital stopped delivering babies in September 2021. However, women are still...
wwnytv.com
Support group formed for blind & visually impaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a monthly support group for people who are blind or visually impaired. It’s a joint effort by the Watertown Lions Club and the Northern Regional Council for Independent Living. Lions Club president Karen Strife and NRCIL’s Aileen Martin say the group supports...
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
wwnytv.com
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
wwnytv.com
Remembering Tom Walker and his generosity
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What do Jefferson County Hospice, Samaritan’s Cancer Treatment Center, and Zoo New York all have in common? All are what they are today thanks to Tom Walker, say the people who lead those organizations. Walker died Tuesday at the age of 97. Yes, he...
wwnytv.com
Paul Ray Flannery, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Paul Ray Flannery was born on July 27, 1938, in Buffalo New York, and passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home in Clayton, NY, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 84 years old. Paul was born to Malcolm Grame...
wwnytv.com
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abigail Kishel wants to help people through the stigma of mental health issues. “If I could help somebody feel a little more comfortable with asking for help or getting the right help that they needed, it would be perfect because I feel that mental health is really swept underneath the rug.”
wwnytv.com
Gray sworn in as new as new state Assembly member
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray was sworn into office as the new state Assembly member for the north country’s river district. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to best represent the constituents of the 116th Assembly District, whose voices I will be making heard on the floor of the ‘People’s House,’” Gray said in a release.
wwnytv.com
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially makes organic reduction, otherwise known as human composting, legal in the Empire State. “It gives people another option. You know basically we had two before, and this is...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
wwnytv.com
Catherine S. Bickel, 94 of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Catherine S. Bickel, age 94 of Canton, NY and formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday (Jan 4, 2023) at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. There will be no public services. Surviving are two sons Carl (Joyce) Bickel of North...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
wwnytv.com
Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown. It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament. The Silver Gloves event will be held at...
wwnytv.com
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is one step closer to having a new Taco Bell. On Tuesday, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of Winthrop and State streets. The plan now shows a two-lane drive-through and the main entrance...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
wwnytv.com
Watertown to host regional boxing tourney
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has seen its share of boxing, but this is something different. Watertown Area Boxing Club head coach Johnny Pepe says this weekend’s Silver Gloves boxing tournament will draw boxers from across the Northeast. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This...
wwnytv.com
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 6, 1938, in Watertown NY, a daughter of Russel B. and Beatrice Covey Carpenter. She attended school in Watertown then later at Hounsfield in Sackets Harbor. She didn’t graduate at that time due to health reasons but later went on to receive her GED, which she was very proud of.
wwnytv.com
Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Patchen, 85, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Pat was born March 6, 1937, in Potsdam, the daughter of Leon Maine and Anne Chase Maine. She...
Comments / 0