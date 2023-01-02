WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO