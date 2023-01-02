ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3YkE_0k1HzPNC00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life.

The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Kennesaw officer was able to pull one boy to safety from Ellison Lake in Kennesaw, but lost sight of the other. The second boy, 16-year-old Koren Troy Brooks died from his injuries.

Rescuers spent nearly two hours in surface water temperatures that were as low as 28 degrees searching for Brooks. They found him, but he did not survive.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were shocked by the tragic accident on a lake that looked nothing like it does today.

“There was about five or six kids out here, and they were all screaming, ‘Help, help, we need help!,” witness Hayleigh James said. “They were like standing at the edge like, ‘How can we get our friend?;”

James said she saw one of the teens’ mothers run to the lake in an attempt to rescue the boys.

Newell spoke to Brooks’ family and friends on Monday about how they want him to be remembered.

His aunt, Brandy Wells, said her nephew was smart and shy, but personable.

“A teen who loved to play video games. Who loved his family and friends,” Wells said. “He was able to walk in any room and make any situation better by telling a small joke or doing something goofy.

Wells said a group of teens were walking by the lake when one teen “wanted to do something fun or take a risk if you will.”

“He went a little too far, fell in the ice and Koren, out of everyone else that was out there, was brave enough to jump to his rescue and assist him,” Wells said.

Koren’s friend, who has not been identified, survived.

“He laid his life on the line,” Wells said. “He’s a hero. Koren is a hero.”

The family is planning what they are calling a celebration of life rather than a funeral next Thursday.

Koren will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his creativity, and his ability to make any situation funny; he was 16 years old, a junior attending Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw Ga. On behalf of my Sister and family, we appreciate your support,” His family said. “And ask that you help us with the funeral & relocation of my nephew. This time in our Mothers and family life is where we need to reflect and be together in love and prayer.”

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr1Zx_0k1HzPNC00
These new laws took effect on Jan. 1

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 75-year-old Roswell man found safe, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police said a 75-year-old man who was missing for over half a day was found safe. Officials said 75-year-old Ciro Morales was safely located and reunited with family members after he was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
219K+
Followers
151K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy