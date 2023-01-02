Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter
MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families. "I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.
Midland family grows in size thanks to the power of adoption
MIDLAND, Texas — "We nicknamed ourselves the Robnett Zoo." This is no real zoo of course, but there's never a dull moment in the Robnett Family. A family that has grown in size in the last 14 years. "We set out to adopt one baby, and it just led...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23: Gusty southwest winds return to the forecast on Friday driving temperatures to near record highs. The record for Friday at the Midland Int’l Air and Space port is 77 set in 2008 and it looks like that will be met or surpassed. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend as another Pacific cold front arrives first thing Saturday morning. Skies will have some clouds but overall a dry forecast through next week.
cbs7.com
Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the city
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A group of Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the area. The Monahans Mural Project came after director of the transformative leadership academy, Lindsey Balderaz, and her students painted a mural at their school. She then said that if it turns out good, they’ll...
cbs7.com
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
cbs7.com
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
cbs7.com
West Texan to lead Statewide association
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
MySanAntonio
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
‘Stay tuned’: Music City Mall excited about new opportunity amid cinema closure
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Music City Mall today confirmed that Regal Permian Palace will permanently close at the end of the day. The closure comes as Regal continues Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings and has closed many theaters nationwide. The movie theater location has been open since the 1980’s. Now, MCM said is it, “Excited about new […]
The Depot Pizza says goodbye to it’s beloved community after 40 years
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place. The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is […]
yourbasin.com
ECISD celebrates school board recognition month
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The second half of the school year has begin and Ector County Independent School District is kick starting it with the theme of forward, together. In Texas, January is school board recognition month and ECISD will be participating by highlighting the collaboration with school leadership, teachers, parents and community.
cbs7.com
Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March. Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found...
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
yourbasin.com
Odessa fire rescue fire chief retires
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa fire rescue Chief John Alvarez retires after 30 years of service to the City of Odessa. Chief Alvarez joined OFR since October 1, 1992 to help fight the fire of the community. OFR will hold a retirement ceremony for Fire Chief on Friday, January...
cbs7.com
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
Aunt speaks out about 14-year-old niece who was hit by a car on her skateboard
MIDLAND, Texas — The aunt of a 14-year-old Midland girl spoke to NewsWest 9 about the tragic vehicle-pedestrian accident that took her niece's life over the weekend. "It’s really unbelievable. I mean I'm still in shock that we’re experiencing this," said Consuelo Duff. "Especially starting off the New Year getting this information. New Year is supposed to be fresh, bright and joy. And this is really devastating for us."
cbs7.com
UTPB introduces new head football coach
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Kris McCullough was introduced as the new head coach of the UT Permian Basin football program on Wednesday. McCullough comes from East Central University in Oklahoma. East Central posted a 9-3 record in its lone season under McCullough. McCullough is the second head coach in UTPB...
cbs7.com
Odessa mayor considers contract with consulting firm, potentially costing $338,000
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council held a work session earlier this afternoon, one item discussed was amending the 2022-23 budget and appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 Professional Consulting. The firm would advise and consult Interim City Manager Agapito Bernal, provide training and serve as...
