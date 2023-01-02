ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23: Gusty southwest winds return to the forecast on Friday driving temperatures to near record highs. The record for Friday at the Midland Int’l Air and Space port is 77 set in 2008 and it looks like that will be met or surpassed. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend as another Pacific cold front arrives first thing Saturday morning. Skies will have some clouds but overall a dry forecast through next week.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the city

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A group of Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the area. The Monahans Mural Project came after director of the transformative leadership academy, Lindsey Balderaz, and her students painted a mural at their school. She then said that if it turns out good, they’ll...
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Boil water notice for the City of Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texan to lead Statewide association

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD celebrates school board recognition month

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The second half of the school year has begin and Ector County Independent School District is kick starting it with the theme of forward, together. In Texas, January is school board recognition month and ECISD will be participating by highlighting the collaboration with school leadership, teachers, parents and community.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March. Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Odessa fire rescue fire chief retires

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa fire rescue Chief John Alvarez retires after 30 years of service to the City of Odessa. Chief Alvarez joined OFR since October 1, 1992 to help fight the fire of the community. OFR will hold a retirement ceremony for Fire Chief on Friday, January...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Aunt speaks out about 14-year-old niece who was hit by a car on her skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas — The aunt of a 14-year-old Midland girl spoke to NewsWest 9 about the tragic vehicle-pedestrian accident that took her niece's life over the weekend. "It’s really unbelievable. I mean I'm still in shock that we’re experiencing this," said Consuelo Duff. "Especially starting off the New Year getting this information. New Year is supposed to be fresh, bright and joy. And this is really devastating for us."
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB introduces new head football coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Kris McCullough was introduced as the new head coach of the UT Permian Basin football program on Wednesday. McCullough comes from East Central University in Oklahoma. East Central posted a 9-3 record in its lone season under McCullough. McCullough is the second head coach in UTPB...
ODESSA, TX

