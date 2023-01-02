ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Dodge Daytonas Relive Good Times

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bobf_0k1HzANX00

Classics that know what driving really is…

For many , the 1969 Dodge Daytona or Plymouth superbird is a dream car unlike any other on the classic automotive market. Combining out of this world styling with the kind of high tech engineering you might only find with a true race car, these birds use their advantages to really fly on the track. So imagine finding one in a barn after a life of sitting and countless hours on the race track. Better yet, imagine finding multiple.

Find more old cars here.

This was the case with one car YouTuber whose job it is to scour many rule places and network among fellow car enthusiasts to find the best classic automobiles out there. Upfront you’ll find a cascade of car parts and forestry but on the inside sits a few incredibly special cars that you would never expect to have found a home within the confines of an old barn. One of these is a 1969 Dodge Daytona that looks to have been used, at least somewhat, in racing. The other Also sports a 440 in.³ V8 engine and bears much resemblance in terms of what it was likely used for. One of the coolest things about the first car we mention is that the owner flipped around the brake vents scoops on either fender to act like ram Aaron takes. This might not actually do anything for the performance but it’s kind of funny and definitely gives the car a unique personality.

As you might expect, the party definitely doesn’t stop there as there is another blue Dodge Daytona sitting in the barn with those cars. Watching as the owner climbs over the hood, we can see that all of these cars, though they might’ve looked a little worse for wear, have all lived a life of a true muscle car. They weren’t babied or shoved away in the garage, though it looks like they were pretty well taken care of for a long time. Rather they were driven and pushed to the limit of what they could do. While we all love seeing perfectly maintained or restored examples of these cars, isn’t that the life that a vehicle like these ones deserved?

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built

Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Top Speed

1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart

It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
Motorious

This Corvette C8.R Sweepstakes Ends Today Get Bonus Entries Now

You won't find another one like it, and you could win it!. Limited Edition cars are our favorites, and this 2022 Limited Edition Corvette C8.R is a high-performance instant collectible that you can own for practically nothing. When you donate to enter to win, you can win this Corvette for as little as $25, with bonus tickets for being a Motorious reader. In addition, you get $25,000 to cover the taxes.
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Looper

The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000

For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Looper

American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It

If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
topgear.com

These are 10 of the best SUVs

Since its introduction (seemingly half a lifetime ago, but who’s counting), the XC90 vaulted to the top of the ‘sensible family car’ list. And that’s in spite of the fact that it’s an SUV. And that’s all down to clever touches – Volvo uses space...
Top Speed

Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!

2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy