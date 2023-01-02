ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate prospect Bobby Brink

One of the many disappointing moments for the Philadelphia Flyers this season was the early injury of Bobby Brink, who underwent hip surgery in July. Now, months later, the young forward is ready to return to action. Brink has been activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley...
NHL insider reveals how Connor Bedard could affect trade-deadline strategies

As the calendar turns to 2023 and teams approach the halfway mark in their seasons, focus starts to shift toward the league’s trade deadline, set for March 3. That might feel far away, and in terms of a team’s season it is, but in reality it’s just two months away. Earlier, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, and Darren Dreger convened for Tuesday’s "Insider Trading" segment, and the group discussed a number of topics related to not only the upcoming deadline, but team’s strategies approaching their builds, their assets, and how they’ll manage the next two months.
Devils activate Ondrej Palat from injured reserve

The New Jersey Devils have removed Ondrej Palat from injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media site. Tyce Thompson, who was recalled recently, no longer appears on the roster and according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com is being sent to the Utica Comets. The team also has recalled Akira Schmid, but had an extra roster spot available already so didn’t need a further transaction.
Report: Ryan Merkley requests trade from Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have made former top prospect Ryan Merkley available, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, after the young defenseman recently requested a trade. Merkley, 22, is in the final season of his entry-level contract, is still waiver-exempt, and will be a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer.
Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith

The Florida Panthers have brought Givani Smith back to the NHL, after sending him down just before Christmas. The move comes ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes this evening. Smith, 24, has played just one game since arriving in Florida but managed to rack up seven penalty minutes...
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint

After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
