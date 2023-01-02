Read full article on original website
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
Red Wings place former first-round pick Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings were expected to place a player on waivers to make room for Robby Fabbri’s return, but no one expected it to be Jakub Vrana. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that the forward, who only recently moved to the next phase of the Player Assistance Program, has been placed on waivers.
Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to two-year contract extension
Jimmy Vesey has picked the New York Rangers once again, this time signing an extension with the team. The two-year deal will keep him in New York through the 2024-25 season and according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, will cost the Rangers just $800K each year. Vesey, 29, said no...
Report: Maple Leafs have 'touched base' with Michael Bunting over contract
But overlooking him is probably a mistake. Since coming up to the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes in March 2021, Bunting has scored 44 goals and 102 points in 137 games. That’s an 82-game pace of 26 and 63, all for the low, low price of $950K per season.
Panthers rookie “Ickey” Ekwonu looks back on first-year growth
Charlotte native and Panthers rookie Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu looks back on his first year in the NFL.
Flyers activate prospect Bobby Brink
One of the many disappointing moments for the Philadelphia Flyers this season was the early injury of Bobby Brink, who underwent hip surgery in July. Now, months later, the young forward is ready to return to action. Brink has been activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley...
NHL insider reveals how Connor Bedard could affect trade-deadline strategies
As the calendar turns to 2023 and teams approach the halfway mark in their seasons, focus starts to shift toward the league’s trade deadline, set for March 3. That might feel far away, and in terms of a team’s season it is, but in reality it’s just two months away. Earlier, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, and Darren Dreger convened for Tuesday’s "Insider Trading" segment, and the group discussed a number of topics related to not only the upcoming deadline, but team’s strategies approaching their builds, their assets, and how they’ll manage the next two months.
Flyers activate goaltender Carter Hart from injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers have their starting goaltender back after activating Carter Hart from injured reserve. The young netminder was cleared from the concussion protocol a few days ago but is now ready to get back into game action. The team already had room on the roster after sending Olle Lycksell down yesterday.
Devils activate Ondrej Palat from injured reserve
The New Jersey Devils have removed Ondrej Palat from injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media site. Tyce Thompson, who was recalled recently, no longer appears on the roster and according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com is being sent to the Utica Comets. The team also has recalled Akira Schmid, but had an extra roster spot available already so didn’t need a further transaction.
Report: Ryan Merkley requests trade from Sharks
The San Jose Sharks have made former top prospect Ryan Merkley available, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, after the young defenseman recently requested a trade. Merkley, 22, is in the final season of his entry-level contract, is still waiver-exempt, and will be a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer.
Ducks send defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on conditioning stint
After playing just a few days ago, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has now been curiously sent to the AHL on a conditioning loan. He’ll join the San Diego Gulls for the time being, with the loan lasting a maximum of two weeks. Beaulieu, 30, received 15 shifts in...
Predators reportedly make longtime defenseman 'available' via trade
There is a brand-new name to throw out onto the 2023 trade-deadline hot stove, and it’s a big one. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile “is ready to consider moving” Mattias Ekholm, and lists him as “available” in his first trade targets board.
Penguins recall Dustin Tokarski after injury to Tristan Jarry
After Tristan Jarry left Monday’s Winter Classic with an injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Dustin Tokarski from the minor leagues. The team has not moved Jarry to injured reserve to make room for the transaction. Instead, Kris Letang has been designated non-roster while he is with family following the death of his father.
Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith
The Florida Panthers have brought Givani Smith back to the NHL, after sending him down just before Christmas. The move comes ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes this evening. Smith, 24, has played just one game since arriving in Florida but managed to rack up seven penalty minutes...
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint
After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
