Say what....
2d ago
Commercials on ALL DAY about the betting. Should be a law that every commercial have a 800# at the end for GAMBLING ADDICTION. And not in small print.
Karen Mccabe
3d ago
This is WHY Mike DeWine ensured rehabs on every corner 💯 So The State of Ohio can get you addicted to gambling then force tax Payors to rehab you 💯 The State of Ohio Padded Protection Plan 💯
nbc24.com
DraftKings, Penn Sports face hefty fines days after legalization of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is not wasting any time letting the state's gaming industry know it's their house, their rules. We issued guidance to the entire industry twice in the week before launch," its director of communication, Jessica Franks, said. "Reminding them about the rules of advertising. And the need for responsible gaming messages."
wyso.org
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Experts worry about a rise in gambling addiction
On Jan. 1, Ohio became one of the latest states to legalize sports betting. More than three fifths of the country has made this move in recent years. These states have seen a massive increase in problem gambling, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Associate Director Mike Buzzelli said. "We anticipate...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus continues for any game this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Dive into the third day of legalized sports betting in the Buckeye State with our DraftKings Ohio promo code. Thanks to...
How much revenue could sports betting in Ohio generate?
TOLEDO, Ohio — You may notice the addition of new sports betting kiosks when you walk into your local bar, restaurant or casino now since sports betting became legal in Ohio right as the new year hit. Jessica Franks, a spokesperson for the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said sports...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $785 million jackpot for January 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 2, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $265 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 23 winners. $100 prize: 30 winners. $14 prize: 437 winners.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
BetMGM, Caesars, others in violation of Ohio gaming law, commission says
It's only been a few days since sports betting was legal in Ohio and already some big names in the gambling industry are coming under fire.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; jackpot $785 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $785 million. The numbers are 25-29-33-41-44 Mega Ball 18 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $291 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing and the Classic Lotto...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
cleveland19.com
Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023
Watch above: The U.S. House voted in April 2022 to legalize marijuana at the federal level. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax […]
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023; jackpot $265 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $265 million. The numbers are 7-9-12-31-62 Powerball 22 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 19-21-23-24-29-43 Kicker 500771. The jackpot is $3.5 million for the drawing...
