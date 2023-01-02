ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 transcripts: Milley blasts Flynn for 'unnerving' statements leading up to Capitol riot

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

Gen. Mark Milley u sed his interview with the Jan. 6 committee to excoriate former national security adviser Michael Flynn in the lead-up to the Capitol riot, calling his statements "unnerving" and "highly wrong."

On Dec. 18, 2020, Flynn appeared on Newsmax , on which he said former President Donald Trump had the authority to use "military capabilities" in swing states to "rerun an election in each of those states."

"People out there talk about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times," he said at the time.

According to the latest tranche of transcripts released by the Jan. 6 committee, Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thought Flynn's comments were "unnerving to people, right, to the American people."

"I think it's incumbent upon me as a senior leader of the United States military to assure people — through media is a vehicle of doing it; through Congress is another vehicle of doing it — to assure people that the United States military was not going to be involved," he told the committee on Nov. 17, 2021.

"It's highly wrong, and it's against the very ethic of this country, in my view," he added.

He then mourned "the Michael Flynn that I knew," who "was a high-quality intelligence officer who served his country honorably and served it well in peace and war."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRTOu_0k1HypAB00 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Michael Flynn and Mark Milley


The general then said he'll reserve any comment on the version of Flynn who appeared on Newsmax .

Milley went as far as to say: "I think those comments are absolutely fundamentally wrong, and they run at cross-purposes to the oath of office about protecting and defending the Constitution."

Asked about his fears following Flynn's comments, he said, "Well, I mean, worst case would be — well, frankly, you saw close to the worst case on the 6th, which is the usurpation of the Constitution of the United States, the overthrow of the Constitution of the United States, and the illegal extension of power, the failure to conduct a peaceful transfer of power, a long-standing U.S. tradition. Those sorts of things, in my mind, were all in the realm of the possible, I suppose, because of things that we saw happening."

Despite his opposition to Flynn's statements, Milley did not choose to take the "giant step" of "bringing him back on active duty to court-martial him and subject him to crimes based on the Uniform Code of Military Justice."

He compared this to times when Trump wanted him to do similar things to retired officers who wrote critical op-eds. According to Milley, he did not do it in any of these cases to protect the military from being politicized.

Comments / 36

I tried being humane
3d ago

“Despite his opposition to Flynn's statements, Milley did not choose to take the "giant step" of "bringing him back on active duty to court-martial him and subject him to crimes based on the Uniform Code of Military Justice."” Milley, there is a huge difference between a retiree writing an op-ed and actively calling for a military coup. Simply put, one is voicing an opinion, the other is a call to action against the Constitution which they swore to uphold.

Reply(1)
10
Bonnie Loveless
2d ago

disgraceful for an officer sworn to defend the Constitution of the US to be involved in this!

Reply(1)
12
Griz Alaska
2d ago

General Milley and Lloyd Austin should have been charged with TREASON. For abandoning service members, civilians and billions of dollars worth of military equipment.

Reply(3)
7
