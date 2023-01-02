When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

