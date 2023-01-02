ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way

When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
Chicago Weather: Widespread Rain Showers Tuesday To Turn Into Snow Showers Wednesday

You won't need your sunglasses Tuesday, but you're definitely going to need your umbrella as the Chicago area is in for a rainy, spring-like day. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread, heavy rainfall overnight will continue into the early morning across the region, creating wet, slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Forecast models also show patches of dense fog creating low visibility in some areas, primarily along and north of Interstate 80.
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
4 Women Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Near the Loop

Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop. Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said. The two other women were walking on the...
Suspect Sought in Fatal Washington Heights Hit-and-Run

Chicago police have issued a community alert as they search for a suspect of striking and killing a man who was pushing another individual in a wheelchair in the Washington Heights neighborhood last week. According to authorities, the incident occurred Dec. 29 near the intersection of 94th Street and South...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic

Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
