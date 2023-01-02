Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
As Customers Prepare For Change to Drive-Thru Ordering, Portillo's Believes Transition Will Be Embraced
While many Chicago-area residents likely have memories of waiting in a packed Portillo's drive-thru lane in freezing cold weather to pay with cash, the iconic chain announced earlier this week that those days are quickly coming to an end. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that drive-thru orders are switching to cashless...
Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way
When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
Chicago Weather: Widespread Rain Showers Tuesday To Turn Into Snow Showers Wednesday
You won't need your sunglasses Tuesday, but you're definitely going to need your umbrella as the Chicago area is in for a rainy, spring-like day. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread, heavy rainfall overnight will continue into the early morning across the region, creating wet, slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Forecast models also show patches of dense fog creating low visibility in some areas, primarily along and north of Interstate 80.
Attempted Carjacking in Loop During Rush Hour Leaves 1 Suspect Dead After Victim Slams Into Beam
An attempted carjacking at a busy intersection during rush hour Wednesday in Chicago’s Loop turned chaotic and later deadly when two suspects — an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — jumped into a woman’s vehicle and began fighting with her for control of the car, police say.
Hyundai and Kia Thefts Soar in Chicago, What Can Drivers Do To Protect Themselves?
A wave of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts is now, on average, resulting in 45 cars stolen every day in Chicago, an analysis by NBC 5 Responds found. While auto thefts in general are on the rise in the city, Hyundai and Kia drivers are more vulnerable than others given a hidden security flaw inside that was uncovered and shared on social media last year.
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
Postal Workers Robbed at Gunpoint Within Minutes of One Another on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and federal officials are investigating after two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint within 10 minutes of one another on the city’s Far South Side Thursday. According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 400 block of 117th Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday. A 49-year-old...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
4 Women Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Near the Loop
Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop. Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said. The two other women were walking on the...
1 Critically Hurt, 2 Others Injured After Shooting in Chicago Walmart Parking Lot
At least three people were injured after they were shot while loading groceries into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart on Chicago’s Far South Side Wednesday night. According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the Pullman neighborhood at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty.
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
More Than 2 Dozen Elgin Homes Show Elevated Lead Levels in Water Due to Pipes, City Says
Some homeowners in Elgin received a letter in the mail this week, alerting them to potential elevated lead levels in their water. Resident Rafael Arreguin (whose spouse works at NBC 5 Chicago) was one of those residents. “They made it real clear that it’s not form the city’s supply itself,...
Suspect Sought in Fatal Washington Heights Hit-and-Run
Chicago police have issued a community alert as they search for a suspect of striking and killing a man who was pushing another individual in a wheelchair in the Washington Heights neighborhood last week. According to authorities, the incident occurred Dec. 29 near the intersection of 94th Street and South...
Shocking Video Captures Moment of Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Lincoln Park Store
Shocking video footage from a Ring camera shows the moments of a smash-and-grab break-in and burglary at a retail store in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning. Police said five men smashed the glass door of a store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before leaving.
Blackhawks' Seth Jones Named NHL All-Star for 5th Time in Career
Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists...
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5, Symptoms to Expect
A new COVID variant is quickly climbing in numbers across the U.S., but how concerning is it and what do we know?. Chicago's top doctor broke down some of the big things to expect with the new variant and what it means for the pandemic. Here's what else you need...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
