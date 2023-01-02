ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

We found the top real estate hot spots for 2023

By Melonee Hurt, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbUzW_0k1Hyj7300

Good morning and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is growth and development reporter Melonee Hurt with some insight on areas around Middle Tennessee that could be real estate hot spots in the coming year.

I wish I could tell you that current hot spots (such as Forest Hills, Brentwood, the downtown urban core, etc.) were going to be full of housing options at reasonable prices. But if I said that, I'd be lying. However, just because Nashville's real estate market is still booming doesn't mean prospective homebuyers can't find a nice house in a great area at a reasonable price. It just will take a little creativity and an open mind.

A Realtor source once told me in this market if homebuyers have five criteria for what they want in a home, they have to be willing to sacrifice one of them. So if a buyer has a specific price range, home size, location, style of architecture and certain amenities, which one of those can be tossed out the window?

If buyers are willing to be a little flexible on location, they might be able to keep the other "wants" on their lists. For example, a buyer who wants Williamson County schools but can't find an affordably priced home in Brentwood might consider Fairview on the western side of the county, where home prices drop significantly.

We spoke with several industry experts to gain insight on the best new hot spots buyers should be investigating as they look for homes in 2023. Read more about the top five areas we identified and what makes them great options, and be sure and subscribe to The Tennessean to keep up with the latest real estate and growth/development news.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Nashville

Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site

A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The 15 Most Essential Nashville Food Experiences

While Nashville has only hit the national culinary radar in the past decade or so, Music City has a long tradition of putting out some amazing food and inventing important dishes—like Nashville chicken and the concept of the “meat & three.” That’s why any list of “can’t miss” dining experiences in Nashville has to include some of the latest and greatest developments alongside the creators and culinary pros who have been feeding the city for a long time. Here are the must-hit options to fill your bucket list and your belly.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Public House Gastropub Offers Feel of Old World to Springfield

Public House, the brainchild of Chef Jessica LaVeck, owner of Italian restaurant MoliPazzo in White House, brings the feel of an English pub tucked away in a rural village to the City of Springfield. Housed in a small building off the city square with red brick exterior walls and raw wood planks wrapped around large front windows, the restaurant and bar even looks like an authentic pub.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy