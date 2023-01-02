We found the top real estate hot spots for 2023

Good morning and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is growth and development reporter Melonee Hurt with some insight on areas around Middle Tennessee that could be real estate hot spots in the coming year.

I wish I could tell you that current hot spots (such as Forest Hills, Brentwood, the downtown urban core, etc.) were going to be full of housing options at reasonable prices. But if I said that, I'd be lying. However, just because Nashville's real estate market is still booming doesn't mean prospective homebuyers can't find a nice house in a great area at a reasonable price. It just will take a little creativity and an open mind.

A Realtor source once told me in this market if homebuyers have five criteria for what they want in a home, they have to be willing to sacrifice one of them. So if a buyer has a specific price range, home size, location, style of architecture and certain amenities, which one of those can be tossed out the window?

If buyers are willing to be a little flexible on location, they might be able to keep the other "wants" on their lists. For example, a buyer who wants Williamson County schools but can't find an affordably priced home in Brentwood might consider Fairview on the western side of the county, where home prices drop significantly.

We spoke with several industry experts to gain insight on the best new hot spots buyers should be investigating as they look for homes in 2023. Read more about the top five areas we identified and what makes them great options