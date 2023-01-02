ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane rallies from 15 down to slay No. 10 USC

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sIiQ_0k1HygSs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvAPT_0k1HygSs00

Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas.

After a series of late-game laterals by the Trojans were unsuccessful, the Green Wave players and coaches stormed the field to celebrate a signature win for Tulane’s program.

Tulane (12-2) completed the biggest year-to-year turnaround in FBS history after going 2-10 last season. It’s the first time the Green Wave have won a New Years Six bowl game since 1934 and only the second 12-win season in program history.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams did all he could for USC (11-3), completing 36 of 51 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns. Playing without star wideout Jordan Addison (ankle), Williams’ favorite target on the day was Brendan Rice, who hauled in six passes for a career-high 174 yards and two scores.

Tulane was led by a rushing attack powered by Tyjae Spears, who racked up 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Pratt ran for 83 yards and completed 8-of-17 passes for 234 yards.

USC is still searching for its first bowl win since the 2016 season.

After USC opened the scoring with a pair of passing touchdowns from Williams, Tulane tied the game at 14 with its first passing score of the contest, with Pratt finding Jha’Quan Jackson in the middle of the defense. Jackson made two defenders Miss after bringing in the catch, then broke up the sideline and outran the rest of the USC defense for an 87-yard score.

That touchdown for Tulane came after Williams was picked off by Jarius Monroe, and seemed to tilt momentum in the Green Wave’s favor. But the Trojans scored twice more to take a 28-14 advantage into halftime.

Tulane cut the deficit to four points in the third quarter, but USC again pulled away with two more scoring strikes from Williams to eventually lead 45-30.

The Trojans grinded out long possessions and kept the Green Wave’s tired defense on the field for long stretches. USC converted 13-of-17 third and fourth downs, and held possession for more than 39 minutes. Still, USC’s well-rested defense couldn’t stop the Green Wave.

With less than five minutes to play, Tulane showed life and began erasing that 15-point deficit. After Spears’ fourth score, Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins stuffed a USC rush attempt in the end zone for a safety. That trimmed the deficit to six points and set up Pratt to orchestrate a 12-play, 66-yard game-winning drive.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school

Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
IDA, LA
relix

NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup

NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
insideradio.com

KFI Los Angeles Launches Revamped On-Air Lineup.

The New Year brings a tweaked lineup to iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles (640) with longtime afternoon hosts John Kobylt and Ken Champou moving to 1pm-4pm and evening host Tim Conway, Jr. segueing to afternoons (4-7pm). The revamped lineup also has morning host Bill Handel shortening his program to 6-9am,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
houmatimes.com

Agents Cite Three Subjects for Rabbit Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three subjects for alleged rabbit hunting violations on Dec. 14 in Orleans Parish. Agents cited Austin Constant, 26, Joseph Bellande, 45, John Wust, 26, all from St. Bernard Parish, for hunting from a moving vehicle. Agents received an anonymous tip...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured after crashing into railroad crossing in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy