The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO