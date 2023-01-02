ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Panda
3d ago

We saw how well the grid held up when it got cold a week ago. Now imagine having a bunch of electric vehicles on that same grid but with solar panels. Ask Texas how that worked out for them. Oh by the way when the EU switched over to pushing the electric vehicles they bumped up the rates so it cost even more than gas.

carolinajournal.com

Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid

Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
WSOC Charlotte

Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state electric...
nsjonline.com

MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss

For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
newsfromthestates.com

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
WRAL

New North Carolina Carbon plan draws criticism

North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
carolinajournal.com

NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins

North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
WRAL News

New judge taking over North Carolina school funding case

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new trial judge is presiding over a long-running North Carolina school funding case — in particular compliance with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that declared the judicial branch correctly ordered funds be spent to address education inequities. Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior...
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
WRAL News

State Board of Education floats $100M for school social workers, nurses

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina education leaders are asking state lawmakers for hundreds of millions more dollars for the state’s schools. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, without opposition, to make the requests, which include $100 million to fund 1,000 more nurses and social workers in most of the state's counties. The board also asked lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to fully fund the court-approved remedial plan in the long-running education adequacy lawsuit known as Leandro — an effort that would include the $100 million for nurses and social workers as well as about a billion dollars for additional educational resources.
WRAL News

Hardister joins N. Carolina labor commissioner field for '24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second North Carolina legislator is running for state labor commissioner in 2024, as Rep. Jon Hardister announced his candidacy on Wednesday. The Guilford County Republican said he decided to run after current GOP Commissioner Josh Dobson announced last month he wouldn't seek a second four-year term.
Charlotte Stories

NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents

The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
WRAL News

Absences, grade retention still above pre-pandemic levels in NC schools

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina students are still missing more school than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, and more students are being held back a year in school, state data shows. The data signal continued, though somewhat improved, struggles to educate the state’s children since the onset...
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

