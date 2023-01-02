Read full article on original website
Panda
3d ago
We saw how well the grid held up when it got cold a week ago. Now imagine having a bunch of electric vehicles on that same grid but with solar panels. Ask Texas how that worked out for them. Oh by the way when the EU switched over to pushing the electric vehicles they bumped up the rates so it cost even more than gas.
3
carolinajournal.com
Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid
Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state electric...
nsjonline.com
MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss
For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
Duke Energy on rolling blackouts: ‘We are sorry for what our customers experienced’
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy appeared in front of state regulators on Tuesday to answer questions about the Christmas Eve rolling blackouts it implemented across the Carolinas. The utility company began by offering an apology to its customers for what happened. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead...
newsfromthestates.com
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
WRAL
New North Carolina Carbon plan draws criticism
North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. North Carolina law requires Duke Energy and other electric utility providers to reduce carbon emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Economic forecast: Raleigh set to grow at second-fastest rate in nation
RALEIGH – The outlook for the future of Raleigh remains positive, with the metropolitan area expected to increase in population at the second-fastest rate in the nation, behind Austin, Texas. That’s according to Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of Economic Leadership, LLC, who spoke in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon at...
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the actions that took place on Dec. 24. The company had previously […]
carolinajournal.com
NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins
North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
New judge taking over North Carolina school funding case
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new trial judge is presiding over a long-running North Carolina school funding case — in particular compliance with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that declared the judicial branch correctly ordered funds be spent to address education inequities. Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
State Board of Education floats $100M for school social workers, nurses
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina education leaders are asking state lawmakers for hundreds of millions more dollars for the state’s schools. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, without opposition, to make the requests, which include $100 million to fund 1,000 more nurses and social workers in most of the state's counties. The board also asked lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to fully fund the court-approved remedial plan in the long-running education adequacy lawsuit known as Leandro — an effort that would include the $100 million for nurses and social workers as well as about a billion dollars for additional educational resources.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
Hardister joins N. Carolina labor commissioner field for '24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second North Carolina legislator is running for state labor commissioner in 2024, as Rep. Jon Hardister announced his candidacy on Wednesday. The Guilford County Republican said he decided to run after current GOP Commissioner Josh Dobson announced last month he wouldn't seek a second four-year term.
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
Absences, grade retention still above pre-pandemic levels in NC schools
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina students are still missing more school than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, and more students are being held back a year in school, state data shows. The data signal continued, though somewhat improved, struggles to educate the state’s children since the onset...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
