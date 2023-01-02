ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Knicks use big second-quarter run to top Suns

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fADfW_0k1HyehQ00

Julius Randle led all players with 28 points and 16 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored eight of his 24 points during a decisive second-quarter run Monday afternoon for the host New York Knicks, who rolled to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 10 rebounds) also had a double-double for the Knicks, who led 23-11 after the first and mounted a 21-0 run in the second. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points while Quentin Grimes added 12 points as New York earned its second straight win.

Deandre Ayton scored 12 points for the Suns, who have lost three straight and are 5-12 since Dec. 2. Chris Paul scored 11 points while Mikal Bridges, Damion Lee and Duane Washington Jr. finished with 10 points apiece.

Ayton scored the first four points of the game before the Knicks took control with a 14-0 run in which Randle scored six points and the Suns went 0-for-8 from the field with one turnover. Phoenix ended the quarter 5-for-22 from the field.

The Suns got within 11 points three times early in the second before New York mounted the decisive run, which Brunson — who returned Monday after missing three games due to a sore right hip — began with back-to-back 3-pointers. Quickley and Grimes capped the surge with consecutive 3-pointers, which forced Phoenix to use its second timeout of the run.

The Suns were 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line while going scoreless for nearly five minutes. Ayton scored six points in an 11-2 run that pulled Phoenix within 54-31 at the half.

The Knicks maintained a lead of between 21 and 31 points in the third before Phoenix pulled within 83-65 early in the fourth, when Washington converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Paul added two points. Following a Knicks timeout, Randle drained two free throws and Quickley sank a 3-pointer. New York led by at least 21 until Landry Shamet’s 3-pointer provided the game’s final points with 55.3 seconds left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered

The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
People

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy