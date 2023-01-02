ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Petition aims to put recreational marijuana to Florida voters in 2024

The effort to make recreational marijuana use legal in Florida could be up to voters. However, in order for the topic to make it on the 2024 ballot, the online petition needs a certain number of signatures. According to the Florida Division of Elections website, that number is 891,589. Right...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. – A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV Click Orlando reported Thursday. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville

A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bartram Trail hires Cory Johns as its new football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail has its new head football coach. From Nature Coast and back to the First Coast, the Bears announced the hire of Cory Johns on Thursday morning. Johns played high school football at Interlachen and then college football at both Jacksonville University and Webber International. He has spent the last six seasons at Nature Coast Tech, building the Sharks into a perennial state playoff team.
SAINT JOHNS, FL

