UNF professor criticizes Gov. DeSantis’s push to scrutinize higher education programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets “trendy ideology” in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical...
Petition aims to put recreational marijuana to Florida voters in 2024
The effort to make recreational marijuana use legal in Florida could be up to voters. However, in order for the topic to make it on the 2024 ballot, the online petition needs a certain number of signatures. According to the Florida Division of Elections website, that number is 891,589. Right...
Florida librarians are now required to attend specialized training on new state rules
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – School librarians in Florida are now required to undergo specialized state training on the new rules for what can and cannot go in school media centers. That training was a result of a state law passed last year and finalized last week. Citizens now have an opportunity to weigh in as it’s reviewed by the state school board.
‘We want to be here to serve’: Feeding Northeast Florida expanding to bigger facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the area experience some level of food insecurity. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 27 million meals from 32 million pounds of food across the eight counties it serves.
1st newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. – A newborn was surrendered to Florida’s first and only Safe Haven Baby Box, marking the first time it has been used, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV Click Orlando reported Thursday. The baby box is located at Ocala’s Fire Rescue headquarters. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and...
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville
A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
Bartram Trail hires Cory Johns as its new football coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail has its new head football coach. From Nature Coast and back to the First Coast, the Bears announced the hire of Cory Johns on Thursday morning. Johns played high school football at Interlachen and then college football at both Jacksonville University and Webber International. He has spent the last six seasons at Nature Coast Tech, building the Sharks into a perennial state playoff team.
Man smashes beer bottle over bar bouncer’s head on New Year’s Eve, police say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police are looking for a person of interest they say may have been involved in an attack on bouncers at the White Lion Bar & Grill on Cuna Street on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, some people wanted to...
