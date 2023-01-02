Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Southern California storm to unleash pounding rain for days due to atmospheric river
Southern California will continue to see heavy rainfall through the rest of the week, and likely into next, forecasters say.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
A Foodie's Guide to California's Street Foods
California is home to a diverse and vibrant street food scene, with vendors serving up everything from classic American favourites to exotic international dishes. Here are some of the best street foods in California:
cottagesgardens.com
Tour an Interior Designer’s Clean L.A. Haven Listed for Nearly $4M
The upscale Los Angeles enclave of Sherman Oaks boasts beautiful homes and tons of trees. Quiet but close to the city, it’s easy to see how the neighborhood continues to attract discerning eyes, including celebrity residents. Interior designer Nina Takesh is the owner and design mind behind a revamped 1960s modern here that hit the market in late 2022. Asking $3.998 million, the bright and clean West Coast has all the perks of a midcentury ranch with a completely contemporary vibe.
California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding
FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
What to Watch: Los Angeles Sees Retail Rents Nearing Pre-COVID-19 Levels as Stores Return to Popular Streets
A leisurely walk up and down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills will tell you one thing. There’s not a lot of retail space up for grabs. New stores have been moving in, with luxury brands carving out bigger chunks of space instead of opting for tinier locations.More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe Store That was evident when Louis Vuitton recently opened its first California store dedicated exclusively to its men’s collection. Previously, menswear had been housed at the three-story Vuitton store...
How to eat pho: A Vietnamese food crawl with Jeannie Mai Jenkins
For this installment of The Crawl, our celebrity food crawl series, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, host of the new 'America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation,' takes us on a four-hour, three-stop Vietnamese food crawl around the San Fernando Valley and shows us the right way to eat pho.
Want a July 4 campsite at Big Sur, Leo Carrillo or Crystal Cove? Get up early on Jan. 4
Yes, it's still winter. But if you want to go camping on July 4 — or any time in July — now is the time to start booking at some of California's most popular campgrounds.
