Acura ZDX Will Define Type S Performance For The Electrified Era

2024 Acura ZDX Prototype (Acura)

Development work on Acura’s first all-electric models – the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant – continues apace as testing extends to real-world conditions.

As the brand accelerates toward an electrified future, Type S models will continue to put the driver experience first and will exemplify Acura’s unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise.

Cloaked in a bespoke “Type S” camouflage wrap, the ZDX prototype is being rigorously tested and tuned to optimize the SUV’s dynamics and overall driving experience.

Designed at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, the ZDX will feature many of the styling themes that debuted on the Acura Precision EV Concept during Monterey Car Week last August.

Acura’s first zero-emission production model, the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S, will be officially unveiled in 2023.

First full-electric model coming to market in 2024 will be a performance SUV called the Acura ZDX

Acura Type S performance variants will continue to put the driver experience first in the electrified future with ZDX Type S

Acura will continue to be the tip of the spear for electrification and digitalization for American Honda

“The Acura ZDX represents the start to what will be an accelerated path toward electrification by the end of the decade and the key role the Acura brand will play in our company’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “Acura will remain focused on performance in the electrified era and Type S will continue to represent the pinnacle of this direction.”

