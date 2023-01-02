Read full article on original website
Pamla Mixter
3d ago
hilarious..saying crime WAS a problem but that its lessened recently ..bull ..i lived nearby...shootings daily, stabbings, drugs. area still bad as before..
Grand
3d ago
high crime area too many shootings, breaking in cars, drugs etc but if thT stops then sure but right now today nahh
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
wtae.com
Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
One of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania after a pandemic-year hiatus. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. It is its sixth installment at the center....
pghcitypaper.com
A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news
209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com. This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual. Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as.
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County this morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
wtae.com
Post-Gazette owner buys Pittsburgh City Paper
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Paper is getting new ownership. Block Communications, which owns the Post-Gazette, says the deal will close later this month. The deal comes as the workers at the Post-Gazette continue to strike over unfair labor practices. The decision came as a surprise to employees of...
Millennials gain power on Pittsburgh, Allegheny County boards
After 2022 appointments, millennials represent a growing percentage of seats on boards of City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County government agencies. These board members bring a perspective more attuned to modern economic hardship, advancing social views and new methods of community outreach. The post Millennials gain power on Pittsburgh, Allegheny County boards appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
theincline.com
Velum Fermentation has big plans in Southside
At the foot of Southside’s iconic clock sits a huge, unremarkable building that used to house Duquesne Brewing’s packaging plant. The building is now home to a climbing gym and what will soon be one of the largest breweries in Pittsburgh, Velum Fermentation (pronounced “VELL-um”). “Largest”...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
‘We are homeless’: Roosevelt building residents forced out after fire, many have nowhere to live
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of former residents of the Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh have been forced to move out with little notice after a fire. Many of them have nowhere to live, and have to be out of their hotel rooms in two days. “We are homeless,” said resident...
wtae.com
Investigation underway into early morning fire in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene of a house fire in Turtle Creek on Wednesday morning to try to figure out what sparked the flames. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a home on the 400 block...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt. Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side. "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there. She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse. "There are pieces...
wtae.com
Police: Eat'n Park employees, manager held hostage by gunman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was in custody after an incident on Banksville Road Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
