ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

Pamla Mixter
3d ago

hilarious..saying crime WAS a problem but that its lessened recently ..bull ..i lived nearby...shootings daily, stabbings, drugs. area still bad as before..

Reply
4
Grand
3d ago

high crime area too many shootings, breaking in cars, drugs etc but if thT stops then sure but right now today nahh

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com. This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual. Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Post-Gazette owner buys Pittsburgh City Paper

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Paper is getting new ownership. Block Communications, which owns the Post-Gazette, says the deal will close later this month. The deal comes as the workers at the Post-Gazette continue to strike over unfair labor practices. The decision came as a surprise to employees of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Millennials gain power on Pittsburgh, Allegheny County boards

After 2022 appointments, millennials represent a growing percentage of seats on boards of City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County government agencies. These board members bring a perspective more attuned to modern economic hardship, advancing social views and new methods of community outreach. The post Millennials gain power on Pittsburgh, Allegheny County boards appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

Velum Fermentation has big plans in Southside

At the foot of Southside’s iconic clock sits a huge, unremarkable building that used to house Duquesne Brewing’s packaging plant. The building is now home to a climbing gym and what will soon be one of the largest breweries in Pittsburgh, Velum Fermentation (pronounced “VELL-um”). “Largest”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt.  Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side.  "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there.  She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse.  "There are pieces...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Eat'n Park employees, manager held hostage by gunman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was in custody after an incident on Banksville Road Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy