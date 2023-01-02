Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning. Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.
dayton.com
Unusually warm weather helps Dayton break temperature record
Balmy temperatures on Tuesday broke a 27-year-old record for warmest minimum temperature in Dayton. The Dayton International Airport recorded a temperature of 57 degrees Tuesday, setting the new record for high minimum temperature, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The previous record for Jan. 3 was set in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
Fox 19
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Standing water could affect morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime. Scattered showers will...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
How large temperature swings can affect your health
“One of the easy ways to kind of tell the difference, if you have a fever, it's not allergies. That's a nice easy one, but a lot of times they can mimic each other.”
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
Vacant house consumed by fire in Dayton
A fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near North Jersey Street and East 3rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens Ohio location on New Year's Eve
Bonchon, which serves hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, opened Dec. 31 in Mason, Ohio, at 8467 S. Mason Montgomery Road, under the direction of franchise owners Max Liu and Hong Zhong Zhong. "The southwestern Ohio community now gets to be a part of the Crunch Out Loud movement that has been...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have ended a SWAT standoff in Springfield that lasted for several hours. According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield. Police shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According […]
Officers set to monitor busy road in Huber Heights later this morning
HUBER HEIGHTS — This morning a busy intersection in Huber Heights will have an increased police presence. Although city leaders are concerned about safety on the roads, it’s not their only concern. Huber Heights leaders say the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Marily Way has a congestion...
‘More than we could have ever expected’: RTA employees brighten holidays for Dayton kids
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA employees made the holidays a busload brighter for Dayton children this year. According to a release by the Greater Dayton RTA, employees filled two busses with over 80 coats, 16 bicycles and a variety of other clothes and toys for the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton on Tuesday, December […]
dayton.com
New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood
A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
