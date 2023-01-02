ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

VIDEO: Suspects mistakenly set themselves on fire after pouring gasoline onto business

By Eyewitness News Staff, Leslie Valle
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago
Comments / 19

Badandy
3d ago

I've always said, there's a serial arsonist running around Bakersfield. these guys look like they were paid to do this!

14
Jens Andersen
3d ago

it's going to be a hot time in the old town tonight...wonder if they made it to a burn ward...or they were just treated at home.by family...

4
* Waterlec
3d ago

I was hoping the guy received a bit more soaking of gasoline⛽🔥I'm disappointed 😞.

6
