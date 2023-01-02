VIDEO: Suspects mistakenly set themselves on fire after pouring gasoline onto business

Read full article on original website
Badandy
3d ago
I've always said, there's a serial arsonist running around Bakersfield. these guys look like they were paid to do this!
14
Jens Andersen
3d ago
it's going to be a hot time in the old town tonight...wonder if they made it to a burn ward...or they were just treated at home.by family...
4
* Waterlec
3d ago
I was hoping the guy received a bit more soaking of gasoline⛽🔥I'm disappointed 😞.
6
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Arsonists seen pouring gas on business and catching themselves on fire, CA video shows
Two people tried to set an immigration services business on fire in California and ended up setting themselves on fire in the process, video shows. Just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities received multiple reports of a fire at a commercial building in Bakersfield, the Kern County Emergency Communications Center said in a news release.
Video shows arsonists set themselves on fire while trying to torch business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A surveillance video shared by a business appears to show two people set themselves on fire while they are trying to damage the property. The video, shared by the business on its Facebook page, appears to show two people with containers pouring liquid outside of the property. The liquid is splashed on the ground and even at the camera. When one of the suspects set fire to the gasoline, the flames spread to both suspects as well. The video shows both suspects running away while still on fire.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
