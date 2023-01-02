VIDEO: Suspects mistakenly set themselves on fire after pouring gasoline onto business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A surveillance video shared by a business appears to show two people set themselves on fire while they are trying to damage the property. The video, shared by the business on its Facebook page, appears to show two people with containers pouring liquid outside of the property. The liquid is splashed on the ground and even at the camera. When one of the suspects set fire to the gasoline, the flames spread to both suspects as well. The video shows both suspects running away while still on fire.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO