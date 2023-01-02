Read full article on original website
Drug Bust in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
First Baby of 2023 at TidalHealth Nanticoke
SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital welcomed Thiago Sebastián-Ramirez as the hospital's first baby of 2023. The baby boy was born at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 3 to Rosalinda Ramirez-Ramirez and Marvin Sebastián-Lopez. Thiago weighed seven pounds and was 21 inches long. Gifts provided to the First Baby...
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
Wilmington Man Charged with Felony Assault
(Wilmington, Del. -19810) The New Castle County Division of Police have charged Benjamin Ledyard, a 55-year-old man from the 100 block of Camp David Road in Wilmington, with felony assault stemming from a physical domestic. On Sunday, at approximately 1: 50 p.m., (1/1) officers were dispatched to the 100 block...
UPDATED: Pines Police Chief Suspended As Officials Investigate Burglary
OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department. On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has...
New Technology For Cambridge Police Is Called Shot Spotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community. The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.
Ocean Pines Skatepark Closed Due to Vandalism
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed. “While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the...
Four Juveniles Arrested for a Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that struck two homes and an occupied car. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 2 around 12:03 p.m. troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting. Troopers say two occupied homes were shot, as well as a car occupied by a 19-year-old man.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 dead, 3 injured
Easton, MD- Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal-two vehicle crash which left four people dead and three others injured Wednesday Morning. Just after 9 am troopers from the MSP Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Medical Examiner rules Glen Burnie man did not die from fire
The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the unidentified man's death was unrelated to the fire.
Dover Police Searching for Four People for Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for several people in connection to a burglary at a liquor store overnight Thursday in Dover. Police say four people broke the front door of the Jolly Joe's Liquor Store at 1160 Whiteoak Road around 3 a.m. The four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of...
26-Year-Old NJ Driver Killed In Nine-Mile I-95 Pursuit: AG
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
