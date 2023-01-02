Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Pewter designs make a comeback when local business carries on the tradition
Amanda and Matt Morgan are handcrafted pewter artisans who hope to keep the tradition alive by providing quality products their customers will love. House of Morgan Pewter, in Kinston, was built by Morgan’s uncle and aunt, Kent and Martha Morgan, who taught themselves how to work with pewter. “My...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages December 18-24, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from December 18-24, 2022. Evelyn Lorraine Fillingame Clark and Ray Thomas Bell. Mariana Harleigh Gailla Graybeal and Bruce Lynn Libengood II.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Peggy W. Rose
Mrs. Peggy Joyce Watson Rose, age 89, a resident of Belhaven, NC died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hunter’s Bridge Church of Christ officiated by Arthur Ball, Jr. A private burial will take place in Davis Cemetery in the Pungo community of Pantego.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Ryan Williams
Plymouth native Ryan Williams has dedicated much of his life service, having worked as a firefighter in some capacity for most of his years. Recently, Williams has decided to take the leap of faith and go into business for himself, founding IDM Mulching & Brush Cutting LLC earlier this year.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Mary Woolard Mills
Mrs. Mary Woolard Mills, age 100, a resident of Ridgewood Rehab and Living Center in Washington, NC and former resident of Douglas Crossroads in Washington, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Beaver Dam...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225,538 Cash 5 jackpot
Laura Dorgan of Washington tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $225,538 jackpot. Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls in the Dec. 3 drawing to win the jackpot.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Roy Martin Ross
Roy Martin Ross, 78, a resident of Pinetown, NC, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. In accordance to his wishes no services are scheduled. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to have served the Ross family.
ourstate.com
A Locals’ Guide to Downtown Washington
Pontoons, catamarans, and small yachts docked along Washington’s downtown waterfront bob to the rhythm of the Pamlico River. During the summer months, children navigate a fleet of small white sailboats on the river’s dark, brackish water. Here, sailing students learn integral life lessons: courage, teamwork, and how to expect the unexpected. Beneath the river’s surface, marine life learns the same lessons.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC
Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections December 18-24, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from December 18-24, 2022. The Washington Café, 126 N. Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 97.
WITN
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Dec. 11-17, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Dec. 11-17, 2022. Assault on a female, 2100 block of NC Highway 33 E., Chocowinity, 11:40 a.m. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property at 400 block of Carteret St., Bath, at 12:32 p.m.
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
cbs17
Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
carolinacoastonline.com
Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port
- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Reviewing 2022: County athletes excel on different levels
The 2022 Beaufort County sports year was a diverse one and it was fun to tell the stories of people who found success before and after their high school and college careers. A lot happened on the fields, courts, lanes and mats around our county last year and I think three main stories stood out.
WITN
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on 910 Meadows Street and two people inside were injured. Bags of clothes, books, furniture, and yellow tape could be seen strewn outside of the house on Thursday afternoon.
