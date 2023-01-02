ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Worker killed after being ‘ingested’ into American Airlines plane engine, officials say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) — The National Transportation Safety Bureau released more information on the death of an American Airlines worker at an Alabama airport Saturday.

According to a report by Today , the NTSB said the worker was near a plane that had just landed at the Montgomery Regional Airport from Dallas, Texas, when the worker was “ingested into the engine.” The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m.

Flights delayed at Florida airports after computer issue

The plane, which the Federal Aviation Administration identified as an American Airlines Embraer E175, had been parked at the time of the incident.

While the victim’s identity was not yet known, Montgomery Regional Airport said the worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the AA/Piedmont Airlines employee’s family and ground crew,” said Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director.

The incident caused flights at the airport to be grounded for several hours before normal operations were resumed Saturday night.

American Airlines said it is giving support to those involved, according to Today.

