A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
chatsports.com
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”
Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com
Memphis tourism heading towards full pre-pandemic recovery; new focus on international travelers in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 11 million visitors chose Memphis as their vacation or business destination. Memphis Tourism officials say the city is well on its way to pre-pandemic numbers, in some categories even surpassing it. Memphis Tourism President Kevin Kane says national economists had recovery in the bluffy city...
Lawsuit filed against Ja Morant from family claiming he attacked teen during basketball game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a teen allegedly attacked by Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant at his Eads, Tennessee, house during a July 26 basketball game has filed a civil lawsuit against the point guard, according to public records. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released the report detailing the incident to ABC24 Thursday.
Garden & Gun
Meet the Pitmaster Who’s Cooked Rendezvous Ribs for Three Decades
Since Henry Morris took over the pits at Memphis’s world-famous Rendezvous barbecue restaurant from founder Charlie Vergos thirty-three years ago, he’s cooked an estimated 1.6 million slabs of its distinctive charbroiled, dry-rubbed ribs. (If anyone alive can claim they’ve cooked more, raise your tongs.) Before those pits need loading again, we wanted to find out a bit more about Morris and his barbecue secrets.
Collins Yard opens on weekends for debris/clutter drop-off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods. Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at...
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington
The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis School District cancels school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classes are canceled for West Memphis School District. The school district announced closing schools on Jan. 3 because of the flooding. Classes will resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
thesource.com
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis
According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares her five favorite bites of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about her favorite bites of 2022, from the fried chicken biscuit at Kinfolk to Blue Crab Focaccia at Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen. Watch their full interview now...
'Keepin it Memphis' gives artists opportunity to perform original music
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, the ‘Keepin it Memphis’ event is returning for its second year to highlight dozens of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs. The event is hosted by the ‘Let Your Art Shine’ organization. Once a month, local artists get the chance to...
Flooding reported across the Memphis metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming to the FedexForum on January 23, the venue announced along with Live Nation Concerts. The two comedians are continuing their wildly successful tour across the U.S. with five more shows. General admission tickets go on sale, Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. Visit […]
Memphis business owner struggling to bounce back from storm damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been over a week and many are still dealing with damages from the holiday freeze. The owner of The Bazaar in Memphis said they've been struggling to bounce back. “Water was running all down the walls and everything. Just pouring. Just pouring,” said Ann...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
