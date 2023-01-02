ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”

Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Garden & Gun

Meet the Pitmaster Who’s Cooked Rendezvous Ribs for Three Decades

Since Henry Morris took over the pits at Memphis’s world-famous Rendezvous barbecue restaurant from founder Charlie Vergos thirty-three years ago, he’s cooked an estimated 1.6 million slabs of its distinctive charbroiled, dry-rubbed ribs. (If anyone alive can claim they’ve cooked more, raise your tongs.) Before those pits need loading again, we wanted to find out a bit more about Morris and his barbecue secrets.
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Living in Millington

The surroundings of Raleigh-Millington near 385 have changed throughout 2022 with the construction of the Millington Flats apartments and the Barrett Oaks Subdivision. Residents have been moving into the newly structured homes over the past few weeks. The resolution about Barrett Oaks stated that PFMT Holding LLC owns a 24.82-acre tract zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential, west of Raleigh-Millington Road and desires to develop the site into a 49-lot subdivision.
actionnews5.com

West Memphis School District cancels school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classes are canceled for West Memphis School District. The school district announced closing schools on Jan. 3 because of the flooding. Classes will resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
thesource.com

Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis

According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
WREG

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming to the FedexForum on January 23, the venue announced along with Live Nation Concerts. The two comedians are continuing their wildly successful tour across the U.S. with five more shows. General admission tickets go on sale, Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. Visit […]
beckersasc.com

Tennessee medical office building acquired

A medical office building in Memphis, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, ConnectCre reported Jan. 3. The 26,913-square-foot property is fully leased to Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics and The Prevention Group. The building was acquired through the real estate firm's private investment trust,...
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
