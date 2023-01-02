ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
HILLSDALE, MI
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
KENT COUNTY, MI

