Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Bond denied for man charged with killing father, setting house on fire
Bond was denied Tuesday for the 34-year-old Calhoun County man accused of killing his father and then setting his house on fire.
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
wkzo.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
GRPD investigating overnight shooting at bowling alley parking lot
Grand Rapids police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Clique Lanes parking lot on Stocking Avenue NW.
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
WNDU
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
Man sues deputies over 2021 arrest while collecting signatures
A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman bound to circuit court
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt was back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Yenly Garcia, 44, was bound over to circuit court on all charges, a judge decided. "We want to get justice for Mollie," said her aunt, Lisa McGraw,...
Fox17
Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
