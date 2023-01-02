ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ball State picks up 6th straight win in 90-83 victory over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State's 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night. Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.
No. 5 UConn women rout Butler 80-47

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night. Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Indiana medical board sets doctor's hearing in abortion case

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's medical licensing board next month will hear a case regarding the Indianapolis doctor who this past summer provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The Feb. 23 hearing is the first step in determining the medical license status of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an...
Chick-fil-A closes in Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis will now have one fewer option to visit America's favorite fast food chain. Chick-fil-A confirmed the location inside the Circle Centre Mall food court closed Dec. 31, 2021, after 20 years of service. Chick-fil-a Inc. sent the following statement to 13News:. "The Chick-fil-A...
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announces 2023 legislature priorities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday his legislative priorities for the city ahead of the upcoming 2023 Indiana General Assembly session. The priorities span four major areas: infrastructure, housing, public safety and public health. “As the Indiana General Assembly begins another important budget session, we intend to...
101st Indianapolis Home Show returns Jan. 20

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show is returning for its 101st year on Jan. 20. The show displays the latest in decorating, landscaping, construction and remodeling. Visitors can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and check out thousands of the newest home products. The...
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Back to winter!

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front, now well to the east of central Indiana, is allowing cooler air to flow in behind it. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s by late afternoon, with wind chills in the mid- to low 30s. Another system to our west will move east, allowing clouds to fill back in, too.
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
