Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
Mercedes Mone On Why She Challenged KAIRI, Which STARDOM Wrestlers She Wants To Face
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, attacking and challenging IWGP Women’s champion KAIRI. Fightful reports that while speaking to the press backstage after the segment, Mone revealed why she challenged KAIRI for a title match at Battle in the Valley. That show happens on February 18 in San Jose.
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
CJ Perry Ranks WWE Over AEW
In a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, CJ Perry shared her thoughts on the difference between her former promotion and AEW, where her husband Miro currently performs (per Fightful). There has been speculation about Perry joining the ranks of AEW after being released by WWE in 2021, but Perry currently still values WWE’s approach more highly. You can find a highlight from Perry and listen to the complete episode below.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Matt Hardy Posts Behind-the-Scenes Footage From After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match
Matt Hardy recently unearthed some backstage footage from WrestleMania 2000 that he had never seen before, and he shared it online. Hardy posted to Twitter on Thursday with footage of Jeff Hardy being looked to by trainers after he dislocated his heel doing his infamous Swanton Bomb onto Bubby Ray Dudley in the Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boys vs. Edge & Christian Triple Threat Ladder match from the PPV.
Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill
Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
Bianca Belair Shows Off Stitches After Alexa Bliss Attack On WWE Raw
Bianca Belair had to get stitches after Alexa Bliss assaulted her on WWE Raw last night, and she took to Twitter to show them off. As noted, Bliss snapped during her match against Belair when Bray Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the TitanTron and she attacked the referee, then laid Belair out multiple times with DDTs on the ring steps. Belair posted to her Twitter account to show off the stitches to her mouth, as you can see below.
Various News: Amazing Red & Brian XL vs. The Mane Event Set for HoG Show in February, Fred Rosser Available for Bookings, Mark Sterling Looks Back on 2022
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that The Mane Event will defend the tag team titles against The Amazing Red and Brian XL at The Greatest Show on Earth card scheduled for February 3 at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. You can see the announcement below:. – NJPW star...
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
NXT UK Alumna Nina Samuels Weighs In On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, What Impact It Will Have on NJPW
Mercedes Mone finally made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and former NXT UK star Nina Samuels weighed in on what Mone’s appearances will mean for NJPW. Samuels spoke with Steve Fall for the latter’s Ten Count show and spoke about the former Sasha Banks’ debut at Wednesday morning’s show, where she attacked KAIRI following the latter’s retention of the IWGP Women’s Championship. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Finale Is Online
NWA is airing its season finale of Powerrr tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. We’re ending the latest season of NWA Powerrr with a BANG as we wrap up the semifinal round of the Champions Series! Team Tyrus vs Team Rebelión! Team Great vs Team Rock N’ Roll! It comes to a head TONIGHT!
