Bianca Belair had to get stitches after Alexa Bliss assaulted her on WWE Raw last night, and she took to Twitter to show them off. As noted, Bliss snapped during her match against Belair when Bray Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the TitanTron and she attacked the referee, then laid Belair out multiple times with DDTs on the ring steps. Belair posted to her Twitter account to show off the stitches to her mouth, as you can see below.

2 DAYS AGO