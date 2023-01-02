James D. Brubaker, who was a producer on some of the most popular films of comedians Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as well as the high-profile astronaut drama The Right Stuff, died today at his home in Beverly Hills of complications from a series of strokes. He was 85. Launching his Hollywood career as a Teamster driving horses to John Wayne movie locations in Mexico, Brubaker was closely associated with the Rocky film franchise, serving as a driver on the first installment in 1976, a production manager on Rocky II in 1979, and Associate Producer on the third in 1982. He...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO