Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
ABC News
'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov celebrate 14 years together
"Dancing With the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated their 14 years together over the weekend. The couple, who announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, marked the milestone with sweet tributes reflecting on their love story. "We've created our lives together for the...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
NME
Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57
Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57. As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'No One's Place' to Share Information About Her Baby After Mom Sharon's Reveal
Kelly Osbourne wants to keep her son to herself for the time being. The 38-year-old TV personality privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and on Tuesday, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the beans. On Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making a clear...
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
TODAY.com
Shania Twain: My new album is about ‘loving who you are’
Shania Twain joins Hoda Kotb and opens up about the meaning behind her new album, “Queen of Me.” She also talks about finding self-confidence at this stage in her life and how growing up in a violent home changed her entire life.Jan. 5, 2023.
ABC News
Ella Travolta shares funny video of her dad John Travolta and more reacting to her new song
Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song. In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."
Elle
Ashley Olsen's Wedding: An Intimate Christmas Wedding To Longtime Partner Louis Eisner
One half of arguably the most famous, and the most beloved (at least by the fashion crowd) TV twins, Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, over the festive season. According to information acquired by US publication Page Six, Olsen, 36, arranged intimate nuptials with her partner of...
ETOnline.com
Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
Chris Ledesma Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor Was 64
The Simpsons staff is mourning the loss of longtime music editor Chris Ledesma who has died at the age of 64. The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute at the end of Sunday’s episode with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” A cause of death was not revealed. A tribute to Ledesma’s life and career featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments. Ledesma had worked on...
James D. Brubaker Dies: Producer On ‘The Right Stuff’, Sylvester Stallone & Eddie Murphy Movies Was 85
James D. Brubaker, who was a producer on some of the most popular films of comedians Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as well as the high-profile astronaut drama The Right Stuff, died today at his home in Beverly Hills of complications from a series of strokes. He was 85. Launching his Hollywood career as a Teamster driving horses to John Wayne movie locations in Mexico, Brubaker was closely associated with the Rocky film franchise, serving as a driver on the first installment in 1976, a production manager on Rocky II in 1979, and Associate Producer on the third in 1982. He...
Did Jamie Lee Curtis Invent Instagram? Why She’s Made The Claim Multiple Times
Jamie Lee Curtis says she invented Instagram, and the claim isn't without merit.
NME
Lucien Laviscount reportedly in running to play James Bond
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, and speculation as to who would play the famed British spy next has been rife ever since. Laviscount is the latest star to be linked to the role.
NME
FLO crowned BBC Sound Of 2023 winners
FLO have won the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll. The R&B trio beat off competition from Fred Again.., Nia Archives and others to clinch the top spot after being voted for by more than 130 music industry experts. Previous winners of the annual list, which showcases the next big...
NME
Skrillex: “We kicked Four Tet off ‘Rumble'”
Skrillex has spoken about Four Tet‘s role in his new joint single with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. ‘Rumble’ arrived yesterday (January 4), and is expected to feature on Skrillex’s double album that’s likely arriving later this year. In an interview with Jack Saunders on BBC Radio...
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
TODAY.com
Shania Twain on what gives her comfort if she isn’t ‘able to sing again’ in the future
Shania Twain is getting real about her future in music. Before she underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 due to her longtime battle with Lyme disease, Twain said that she was ready for her entire career to change. “I was definitely ready to maybe never sing again, or sing well again,"...
NME
Phoebe Bridgers announces the death of her father
Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father. The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter shared an old image of herself with her late dad on Instagram yesterday (January 3). “rest in peace dad,” she captioned the post. Bridgers, whose parents divorced when she was 20, did not share...
Comments / 0