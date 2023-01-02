Read full article on original website
Study: Oregon was the No. 2 state with inbound moves in 2022
Data reveals that Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022
theorcasonian.com
Process underway to construct a regional PNW hydrogen hub
SEATTLE, WA Backed by a letter of encouragement from the US Department of Energy (DOE), the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) will submit a full application for funding to construct a regional clean hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. PNWH2’s concept paper is one of 33 concept papers given the greenlight to proceed from among 79 submitted to DOE late last year. In the Dec. 27 letter of encouragement, DOE said it expects to review and select six to 10 of the full applications for federal funding estimated at around $1 billion per hub.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
KTVZ
Hurricane-force wind gusts blow through California as part of the ‘bomb cyclone’ hitting the coast
Wind gusts in central California have reached hurricane-force as the heaviest rain and strongest winds have begun moving onshore in the Bay Area, all part of another powerful storm — known as a bomb cyclone — that is hitting the state’s coast. Peak wind gusts along the...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Windermere owner wins REALTOR of the Year award
HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker
Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
focushillsboro.com
Federal Dollars Make The Competition Fierce As Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub
Oregon Competes: A private business is now attempting to compete with Oregon and Washington’s government-financed Pacific Northwest hydrogen center, as we previously reported. However, it is only the beginning of this tale, and Oregonians may learn much more in 2023. Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub. States are...
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
KTVZ
More Oregon families now qualify for affordable child care program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services and Early Learning Division of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care program. The expansion took effect on Jan. 1 and is among the provisions of...
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
btimesherald.com
New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon
Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
KTVZ
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
