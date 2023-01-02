Theater Notebook: San Diego Theatre Critics Circle announces nominees for first Craig Noel Awards since 2020

Read full article on original website
Related
delmartimes.net
La Jolla Playhouse announces cast for upcoming world premiere musical ‘The Outsiders’
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for “The Outsiders,” a world premiere musical that will make its world premiere at the theater on Feb. 19. beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel about two rival teen boy gangs struggling to survive in their fight over turf in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. It was later made into a 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola that starred a number of young up-and-coming actors whom went on to major film careers, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.
delmartimes.net
Jan. 5: Upcoming local and regional events
Guest speaker to present ‘Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden’ at Del Mar Garden Club event, all welcome to attend. The Del Mar Garden Club welcomes all to its complimentary Community Outreach program Jan. 23, 10 a.m. at the Del Mar City Hall, “Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden.” Learn how to successfully incorporate native plants into low water landscapes including plants of mixed origin. This eclectic approach to Southern California gardens is in great demand. The program speaker, Tony Gurnoe, is president and lead arborist of Treehugger Care & Consulting and a senior biologist at San Diego Botanical Services.
delmartimes.net
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • Yiddishland California presents “Learn Yiddish through Songs with Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Learn Yiddish history behind various theater songs, folk songs, tavern songs, lullabies and more. $30 per class or $150 for 6 classes. bit.ly/yiddishsongsJan.
Comments / 0