Theater Notebook: San Diego Theatre Critics Circle announces nominees for first Craig Noel Awards since 2020

Guest speaker to present ‘Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden’ at Del Mar Garden Club event, all welcome to attend. The Del Mar Garden Club welcomes all to its complimentary Community Outreach program Jan. 23, 10 a.m. at the Del Mar City Hall, “Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden.” Learn how to successfully incorporate native plants into low water landscapes including plants of mixed origin. This eclectic approach to Southern California gardens is in great demand. The program speaker, Tony Gurnoe, is president and lead arborist of Treehugger Care & Consulting and a senior biologist at San Diego Botanical Services.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO