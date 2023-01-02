Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
NJ.com
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Deputy Fire chief Willever Retires After 29 Years With Trenton Fire Department
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Todd Willever the deputy fire chief made his retirement public on social media that his final day in the fire department was Tuesday Willever left a heartwarming message. “ Bittersweet day yesterday. It was my last working day in the firehouse. I’m officially retiring after 29 years...
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
News 12
Trenton City Council introduces 1st LGBTQ+ council member
Trenton City Council made history on Sunday by announcing its first ever LGBTQ+ representative. Jennifer Williams was sworn into Trenton’s City Council, making her the first LGBTQ+ city council member in Trenton and the first transgender person to be elected to a municipal office in New Jersey. “Jennifer is...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say a masked 5 feet, 8 inches tall male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
ucnj.org
Commissioner Chairman Granados Announces “Building a Stronger Union County” Initiatives during 166th Annual Reorganization Meeting
Commissioner Sergio Granados has been selected as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners and announced a series of initiatives for 2023, titled “Building a Stronger Union County,” focusing on enhancing local communities, while empowering private and public sectors. Granados, a lifelong resident of Elizabeth, who is the...
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice
Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida.
News 12
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
The family of an Allentown High School student is demanding the district take action after their daughter was allegedly assaulted by another student. The family says that the Upper Freehold School District is trying to sweep this incident under the rug. Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help...
News 12
Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue
A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
News 12
Firefighters rescue trapped resident as flames destroy Peekskill condo building
A condo building in Peekskill was completely destroyed by fire overnight, leaving at least 20 people homeless. Fire officials say the flames broke out just before 2 a.m. at Building No. 3 of the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way and has since become a two-alarm fire. Peekskill Fire Chief...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery of Rockville Centre bank
According to police, the incident happened at Chase Bank on North Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Comments / 0