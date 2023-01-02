Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League.
The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for Louisville during his senior season in 2021-22.
Williams graduated from Snider in 2017 as the program's all-time leader in rebounds and blocks. He was an Indiana All-Star as a senior.
