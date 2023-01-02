ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road in Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., 39, was pronounced dead, and 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead. News 4 has learned that both victims lived at the home together and a third individual had called 911 and reported the incident.

