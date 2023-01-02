Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau looking into two separate cases of stolen tools among other items
(Jefferson County) Several miscellaneous items was stolen from a construction site in the 100 block of O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the theft occurred sometime between December 23rd and 27th. My MO Info · KJ010423A. Estimate to repair or...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop
A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
myleaderpaper.com
ATF offers reward for information about gun theft at Fenton store
Authorities are searching for at least five people suspected of breaking into and stealing guns from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, 1 Gravois Road, in Fenton this week. St. Louis County Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives St. Louis office are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities reported.
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating area burglaries
(Jefferson County) Jewelry, credit cards and cash was stolen from a residence in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary occurred sometime between December 20th and 23rd. My MO Info · KJ123022A. Bissell mentions...
wgel.com
Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers
On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
Five wanted in Fenton gun store burglary, $5,000 reward offered
Authorities are searching for five people accused in a Fenton gun store burglary earlier this week.
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation
(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road in Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., 39, was pronounced dead, and 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead. News 4 has learned that both victims lived at the home together and a third individual had called 911 and reported the incident.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested when fire uncovers large marijuana growing operation in Gasonade County
Two people are arrested after a fire reveals a large marijuana growing operation in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a residential fire in the 3400 block of Pump Station Road, near Owensville, early Tuesday morning. After the fire was put out, authorities searched the property and found 413 marijuana plants, about five pounds of processed marijuana, and 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash
A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
Man dies in I-270 crash involving stalled vehicle
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One man has died after a crash Tuesday evening involving a stalled vehicle on Interstate 270 near Maryland Heights. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher McQuay, 48, of Florissant has died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday just north of Dorsett Road.
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen
A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
