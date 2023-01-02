ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center. “The Quilt-A-Thon is a...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police shooting near Lansing’s Munn Park leaves 1 dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deadly police shooting Thursday afternoon closed down a stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing. The incident happened between Wayne Street and Cavanaugh Road. News 10 cameras captured multiple police cruisers from several departments at the scene, including Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, MSU...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments

Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
WILX-TV

Howell to give out free radon tests

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.
HOWELL, MI

