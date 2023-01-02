Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
WILX-TV
Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center. “The Quilt-A-Thon is a...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
WILX-TV
Police shooting near Lansing’s Munn Park leaves 1 dead
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deadly police shooting Thursday afternoon closed down a stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing. The incident happened between Wayne Street and Cavanaugh Road. News 10 cameras captured multiple police cruisers from several departments at the scene, including Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, MSU...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
lansingcitypulse.com
The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments
Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
WILX-TV
Goats of Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge will dispose of your Christmas tree
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Many people still have their Christmas trees up past the holiday. Live Christmas trees only live for about four to five weeks. If your tree is getting ready to be taken down, there is a more beneficial way to dispose of your tree. For the...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
WILX-TV
Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court
A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday. The court hearing is for Terrence Clay.
fox32chicago.com
New body cam video shows UPS truck hanging over Calumet River on I-90
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - New body camera video showing the moments after a crash that left a UPS truck dangling over the Calumet River off a bridge on I-90 last month was released Wednesday. The truck went over the bridge at the 6.5-mile marker of the toll road around 2...
WILX-TV
CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
WILX-TV
Howell to give out free radon tests
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.
