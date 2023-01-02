ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
BUFFALO, NY
Football fans gather outside hospital where Damar Hamlin was taken to

CINCINNATI — There continues to be an outpouring of support from fans after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. Fans from both teams gathered outside UC Medical Center throughout the night to pray for Hamlin and hope...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL owners will consider resolution to hold AFC title game at a neutral site

According to the NFL's statement, there were several reasons behind the league's decision to cancel Monday night's game. For one, the outcome wouldn't have affected a postseason berth for either team, and resuming the game later would force the NFL to postpone the playoffs for a full week, affecting the 14 teams that qualified.
