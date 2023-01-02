ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Grazia Sher
3d ago

Guns, guns , guns, again and again. Of the 28 wealthiest nations in the world, the US accounts for 79% of gun violence death. According to Harvard Public Medical Research , 90% of women killed by guns are in the US, 78% of youth between ages 15 and 25 , are killed by guns in the UU. Although we are 40% of the population , our numbers way exceed their. We are an extremely violent society, our people had gotten accustomed to violent statistics. Rather than being horrified, most think: Of well just another person, family,statistics. And the higher-up’s, offer prayers, prayers. Cowards and despicable individuals they are, no courage, no country first. Special interests have a monopoly on our lives , safety, and many have been brainwashed to believe them. Enough is enough.,I remember walking with my husband, in cities all over the world , after midnight , and not being afraid . In the US you take your life in your hand , by walking out after dark, or before that. Shameful , has to stop!

Keo Storm
3d ago

His spirit is definitely going to be stuck in that loop ringing, and banging on their doors especially since they are marked by his blood. Lord have mercy.

I Am NLJD #NoMore
2d ago

I thank god for the people that opened the door for me😮‍💨😪.. I was him in 2012.. 1 family outta several let me in & got me help immediately…

