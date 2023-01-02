Guns, guns , guns, again and again. Of the 28 wealthiest nations in the world, the US accounts for 79% of gun violence death. According to Harvard Public Medical Research , 90% of women killed by guns are in the US, 78% of youth between ages 15 and 25 , are killed by guns in the UU. Although we are 40% of the population , our numbers way exceed their. We are an extremely violent society, our people had gotten accustomed to violent statistics. Rather than being horrified, most think: Of well just another person, family,statistics. And the higher-up’s, offer prayers, prayers. Cowards and despicable individuals they are, no courage, no country first. Special interests have a monopoly on our lives , safety, and many have been brainwashed to believe them. Enough is enough.,I remember walking with my husband, in cities all over the world , after midnight , and not being afraid . In the US you take your life in your hand , by walking out after dark, or before that. Shameful , has to stop!
His spirit is definitely going to be stuck in that loop ringing, and banging on their doors especially since they are marked by his blood. Lord have mercy.
I thank god for the people that opened the door for me😮💨😪.. I was him in 2012.. 1 family outta several let me in & got me help immediately…
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Comments / 18