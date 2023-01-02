Fox News Digital reported Wednesday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brought his husband, Chasten, with him on a "military aircraft" to attend a "sporting event" in the Netherlands last May. Fox News anchor Brett Baier on Thursday asked Buttigieg about various "controversies" from his tenure in President Biden's Cabinet, including that he brought "Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in the Netherlands." "That's quite a spin to put on it," Buttigieg said, pointing out that he was leading a presidential delegation to the fifth Invictus Games to support competing wounded U.S. service members. "The diplomatic protocol on a presidential...

42 MINUTES AGO