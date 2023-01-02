Read full article on original website
Related
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s Lauren Boebert front and center in opposing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined 18 other hard-right Republican House lawmakers through two rounds of voting Tuesday in withholding support for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy becoming the next speaker, plunging the opening day of the 118th Congress into political paralysis. The tally in the nation’s capital Tuesday represented the first...
GOP deal emerges late Thursday that could give McCarthy a path to the speakership
After three days of failed votes on the House floor, a deal emerged late Thursday that could eventually put Kevin McCarthy over the top in the race to the House speaker.
Fort Morgan Times
Democratic leaders name affordability as ongoing goal for 2023 legislative session
Housing, water, gun violence and affordability will be among the sweeping priorities for lawmakers when historic Democratic majorities gather in the state Capitol for the start of the 2023 legislative session next week, leaders of the General Assembly said Monday. Rep. Julie McCluskie, who will lead a supermajority in the...
Pinocchio goes to Washington...
In New York, it’s called pulling a “Houdini,” the art of pulling something over on a group of people before they know it. In mainstream America it is becoming known as politics. It does appear there is a new third party forming, the Pinocchio Party. When Republican Rep.-Elect George Santos, recently elected to New York’s Third Congressional District on Long Island, blatantly lied about much of his background and managed...
Pete Buttigieg goes on Fox News to tackle Fox News criticism of husband's travel to 'sporting event'
Fox News Digital reported Wednesday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brought his husband, Chasten, with him on a "military aircraft" to attend a "sporting event" in the Netherlands last May. Fox News anchor Brett Baier on Thursday asked Buttigieg about various "controversies" from his tenure in President Biden's Cabinet, including that he brought "Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in the Netherlands." "That's quite a spin to put on it," Buttigieg said, pointing out that he was leading a presidential delegation to the fifth Invictus Games to support competing wounded U.S. service members. "The diplomatic protocol on a presidential...
Comments / 0